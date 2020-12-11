McDowell schools returning to remote learning on Monday

To this point, we are all aware of the COVID-19 increase in our community that is inevitably impacting our students and adults alike. For the second week in a row, the number of positives in the community will set a record for McDowell County.

While our positives and risk of infection around the district are still comparatively very low, the community spread and contacts/potential exposures are having a large impact on classroom isolations and creating staffing challenges. As a result of the staff coverage concerns, we will move to Remote Learning effective Monday, December 14 and continuing until Christmas Break. At this time, the second semester schedule remains unchanged but factors may dictate otherwise. Know that we will be keeping an eye on all things COVID-19 in order to make the right call for January and beyond.

Please make note of the following points of clarification for the coming week:

Remote learning for all MCS, with the exception of those high school students scheduled to take an EOC or CTE state exam. The state requires these exams to be taken face to face, so they will report to MAI, MEC, or MHS on their scheduled testing dates.