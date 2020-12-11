McDowell schools returning to remote learning on Monday

With COVID-19 numbers rising, McDowell County Schools will return to remote learning on Monday, Superintendent Mark Garrett said in a message Friday.
The latest report on the school system’s webpage lists 49 active COVID-19 cases in 14 schools.
Students will learn remotely through Christmas break, which begins with early release on Friday. Garrett said community spread and potential exposure is having “a large impact on classroom isolations and creating staffing challenges.”
Below is the message Garrett sent:
Good Morning:
I have some important information for the entire MCS family. Two phrases have been on my mind for a couple of days now with the first being a common translation of an old Latin proverb, "Fortune favours the bold".
I share this based on the fact you have worked diligently to allow us to operate school face to face very successfully since August 17. I am proud of everyone for getting us this far safely. Students benefit from being in our buildings and interacting with others, especially their teachers. MCS has shown the community and the world how this can be done safely.
But, alas, we can only control what we can control which brings me to the second phrase that has been seared into my brain as of late, "You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em".
To this point, we are all aware of the COVID-19 increase in our community that is inevitably impacting our students and adults alike. For the second week in a row, the number of positives in the community will set a record for McDowell County.
While our positives and risk of infection around the district are still comparatively very low, the community spread and contacts/potential exposures are having a large impact on classroom isolations and creating staffing challenges. As a result of the staff coverage concerns, we will move to Remote Learning effective Monday, December 14 and continuing until Christmas Break. At this time, the second semester schedule remains unchanged but factors may dictate otherwise. Know that we will be keeping an eye on all things COVID-19 in order to make the right call for January and beyond.
Support Local Journalism
Please make note of the following points of clarification for the coming week:
Remote learning for all MCS, with the exception of those high school students scheduled to take an EOC or CTE state exam. The state requires these exams to be taken face to face, so they will report to MAI, MEC, or MHS on their scheduled testing dates.
It will be a regularly scheduled school week with student participation expected. The instructional hours will count toward the total required for the year by the state. Friday will remain an early release day per the calendar.
Staff are to report to work as normal for the week. Teachers may bring their own kids and have them remain in the room while remote teaching if childcare is an issue.
The grab and go meals will be available at our eight elementary school sites from 11:00-12:15 next Monday through Friday.
Athletics will continue as scheduled.
Your principal and/or supervisor will have additional information for you that is specific to your site.
Please be reminded that none of the decisions we make these days are easy and our crystal balls remain cloudy. However, making this decision now should allow a little more time for families and MCS to plan and be ready come Monday morning.
Thanks for all you are doing to provide a great educational experience for our students. Your willingness and ability to do hard things has made us a model for others. Let's make next week a great one for the entire MCS family!
Respectfully.
-Mark Garrett
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.