Summertime is the season for producing sourwood honey. McDowell County’s beekeepers and, naturally, their bees are working diligently to produce this delicious treat.

One of those beekeepers is Ray Revis of Marion, who is the owner of Revis Russian Apiaries. Revis has been keeping bees since he was a teenager. His products are sold under the brand name of Southern Buzz-N-Honey, which includes sourwood honey and spring wildflower honey. He has been an independent Russian honeybee breeder since 2001.

Revis told The McDowell News that he and his wife, Mickie, are now getting ready for the Sourwood Festival in Black Mountain, which takes place Saturday and Sunday. They have been taking their Southern Buzz-N-Honey products to that festival for around 12 years now.

“(The festival) is really devoted to the sourwood tree and sourwood honey is produced in July of every year,” Revis told The McDowell News. “It is one of the premium honeys in the world. It’s only made in the Appalachian Mountain range.”

His operation and his bees normally produce somewhere in the neighborhood of 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of honey per year.

“In this area, there are two honey flows, one is the spring wallflower in May and the sourwood honey in July,” he said. “They are nectar producing flowers. All the beekeepers in our county produce honey at varying levels.”

Revis has 200 hives on Zion Hill Road, Randolph Road and Fairview Road in Marion.

“We sell bees to other beekeepers and we sell queen bees,” he said.

He uses Russian honeybees that the U.S. Department of Agriculture brought in for keepers to use and they are more disease resistant.

“We don’t treat our bees with pesticides or other chemicals,” said Revis.

After the event in Black Mountain, the Revises will get ready to be a vendor at Marion’s Mountain Glory Festival, held the second Saturday in October.

He said the McDowell Honeybees will probably have a honey tasting event sometime in late September or early October.

Recently, Revis and other local beekeepers used the extractor equipment at the “honey house,” which is owned and operated by the McDowell Honeybees. This is the local chapter of the N.C. State Beekeepers Association.

The honey house is at the county Ag Center, off of N.C. 226 S. Former Cooperative Extension Director Dan Smith was able to get a grant to pay for this facility from the program which came from North Carolina’s settlement with the tobacco companies.

Beekeepers like Revis place the honeycombs inside the extractor which spins around like a dryer and draws the honey out. Then, they are able to fill their jars with fresh sourwood honey.

Revis said it is important for consumers to know that most honey sold in grocery stores is high pressure filtered and heated. This process takes out the good ingredients that you want in your honey.

Plus, consumers need to know that what is being offered as sourwood honey may not be the real thing.

“There is a lot of counterfeit sourwood being sold and that is a big battle we are fighting,” he said.

Therefore, it is important to purchase locally made products.

“We just want to promote sourwood in the area,” said Revis. “So know your beekeeper.”