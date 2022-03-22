McDowell officials: Some property owners are eligible for property tax exemptions

Some McDowell County property owners are eligible for exemptions on their property taxes.

The state of North Carolina requires counties to treat all properties the same for taxation, with very few exceptions. There are several options available to reduce property tax payments to qualifying property owners, according to a news release.

The first available exemption is for property owned and occupied by McDowell County residents who are older than the age of 65 and have a disposable household income of $31,900 or less. Disposable income includes all income received, other than gifts or inheritances received from a spouse, lineal ancestors or lineal descendants.

Another exemption is available for property owned and occupied by McDowell County residents who are totally and permanently disabled. The same disposable income limit of $31,900 applies to this exemption.

Both the elderly and disabled exemptions exclude the first $25,000 or 50%, whichever is greater, of the residence and the corresponding home site up to one acre. Any property over one acre is assessed at 100% value.