McDowell officials: Some property owners are eligible for property tax exemptions

Some McDowell County property owners are eligible for exemptions on their property taxes.
The state of North Carolina requires counties to treat all properties the same for taxation, with very few exceptions. There are several options available to reduce property tax payments to qualifying property owners, according to a news release.
The first available exemption is for property owned and occupied by McDowell County residents who are older than the age of 65 and have a disposable household income of $31,900 or less. Disposable income includes all income received, other than gifts or inheritances received from a spouse, lineal ancestors or lineal descendants.
Another exemption is available for property owned and occupied by McDowell County residents who are totally and permanently disabled. The same disposable income limit of $31,900 applies to this exemption.
Both the elderly and disabled exemptions exclude the first $25,000 or 50%, whichever is greater, of the residence and the corresponding home site up to one acre. Any property over one acre is assessed at 100% value.
Counties are also able to offer property tax exemptions for honorably-discharged 100% disabled veterans with a military service-related disability. This exemption excludes the first $45,000 of residential property owned and occupied by the qualifying veteran or a surviving spouse who has not remarried, according to the news release.
“I encourage anyone who believes they may qualify for one of the exemptions to contact the Tax Assessing staff soon,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown. “Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie and her staff will ensure qualifying taxpayers receive the exemptions for which they are entitled.”
The deadline to be approved for the exemptions is June 1. Property owners who are currently qualified and receive the exemptions are not required to reapply each year.
Applications are available at the McDowell County Services Building at 60 E. Court St. in Marion or online at www.ncdor.gov/taxes-forms/property-tax/property-tax-forms#exemption-and-exclusion-forms.
Those with questions can call Tax Assessing staff at 652-0700.