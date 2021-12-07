McDowell County Board of Educations discusses upgrades to athletic facilities at McDowell High

The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday evening to vote on new agenda items and discuss building plans.
During unfinished business, Superintendent Mark Garrett put forth before the board a proposal of services provided by Holland & Hamrick architects for Phase III of the athletic field update. According to school board policy, the superintendent can recommend a firm for this part of the work, and the school board does not have to take bids.
Holland & Hamrick have been responsible for most of the athletic field work so far, as well as construction of Old Fort Elementary’s new school.
Their proposal includes new tennis courts, restrooms and a storage building, water to the new tennis courts and softball fields, lift stations, and replacing the current tennis courts with a multipurpose sod field or turf field, among other items.
Board member Donnie Suttles told the board he would like the Grounds and Building Committee to discuss this project further before making a decision on Holland & Hamrick.
“I think Mr. Hamrick’s numbers are really, really high,” said Suttles. “I’d like the committee to really dig in deep before we decide and stop wasting money where it's not needed.”
Board member Beth Silver agreed. The board decided to discuss the item during the January work session.
In other business:
- Garrett oversaw the election of the chairperson to the school board. Terry Frank and Donnie Suttles were nominated. Frank was reinstated as chairperson. Frank oversaw the election of the vice chairperson. Terry English was the only nominee and was reinstated as vice chair. Garrett was appointed as the school board’s secretary, and Charlie Mace as administrative assistant. The board affirmed the yearly duty of signing the NC School Board Association Code of Ethics.
- In unfinished business, Garrett went over COVID-19 data with numbers from the past three weeks. As of Friday, MCS showed two positive staff members and 16 positive students. During the November meeting, it was one positive staff and seven positive students. As of Friday, there were four quarantined staff and 114 quarantined students. In November, those numbers were one staff and 58 students. There are 76 active cases in McDowell., There were 40 in November. There have been 48 positive cases reported since December began.
- A motion was made to continue with the current face mask policy that was approved in November’s meeting. Each Friday, Garrett will make a decision based on the 14 day positivity rate for McDowell County. If it is above 5 percent, then masks are required for the following week, if it is below 5 percent, masks are optional. He communicates this message through a phone call on Fridays and Sundays. Phone numbers can be updated by calling the student's school.
- Teacher representative Bernadita Alarcon made a presentation to the board about student job shadowing in McDowell County. Students from East, West and FCS went to other schools to job shadow school staff such as coaches, school nurses and social workers.
- During new business, the board approved a motion to approve new Career and Technical Education courses for 2022. All of the courses are state board approved. The classes approved for high school include Drone Fundamentals, Artificial Intelligence Career Pathway, Cybersecurity, Visual Design I and II, Forensic Science I and Teaching as a Profession III. For middle schools, new courses include Exploring Safety and Tools in the Trade and Exploring Automotive Service.
- The board approved a motion to approve the Title I Equity Plan. The plan looks at teacher certification, teacher experience and teacher effectiveness. There are no inequities in teacher certification in McDowell. In teacher experience, currently the data indicates that one-third of FCS and McDowell Virtual Academy teachers have three years or less experience. For teacher effectiveness, there are no inequities.
- The board heard from Karey Dulaney on annual Head Start training.
- Took Wetzel made a request to address the school board during public comment. The board approved his request. He talked about the recent school shooting in Michigan and how they correlate with violent video games. Garrett talked about how each school has a resource officer on each campus and they are involved with building relationships with students. He said the schools have a great working relationship with law enforcement agencies in McDowell.