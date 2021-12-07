McDowell County Board of Educations discusses upgrades to athletic facilities at McDowell High

Board member Beth Silver agreed. The board decided to discuss the item during the January work session.

In other business:

- Garrett oversaw the election of the chairperson to the school board. Terry Frank and Donnie Suttles were nominated. Frank was reinstated as chairperson. Frank oversaw the election of the vice chairperson. Terry English was the only nominee and was reinstated as vice chair. Garrett was appointed as the school board’s secretary, and Charlie Mace as administrative assistant. The board affirmed the yearly duty of signing the NC School Board Association Code of Ethics.

- In unfinished business, Garrett went over COVID-19 data with numbers from the past three weeks. As of Friday, MCS showed two positive staff members and 16 positive students. During the November meeting, it was one positive staff and seven positive students. As of Friday, there were four quarantined staff and 114 quarantined students. In November, those numbers were one staff and 58 students. There are 76 active cases in McDowell., There were 40 in November. There have been 48 positive cases reported since December began.