The McDowell County Board of Commissioners voted Monday, May 15, to place a 60-day moratorium on the location of cryptocurrency mining operations within McDowell.

During their second regular monthly meeting, the commissioners held a public hearing to receive comments on a proposed 60-day moratorium on the location of cryptocurrency mining. After holding the public hearing, the board voted to implement the moratorium. They will decide at their Monday, July 10, meeting if it will be extended or terminated, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.

The action by the county commissioners is similar to what the Marion City Council did last month.

In April, the City Council held a hearing about a proposed one-year moratorium on cryptocurrency mining operations. This would be in effect in order to investigate the impact of this form of land-use activity and develop rules “that would allow for such use while protecting the public health and general welfare of the community and its economic prosperity.”

Cryptocurrency mining is defined as “the continuous process where computers work to solve algorithms to maintain and build algorithmic, or blockchain, and in exchange are granted cryptocurrency.” Cryptocurrency is a form of currency that exists digitally. It is a digital payment system that does not rely on banks to verify transactions. The cryptocurrency mining uses significant electricity and water resources as part of its operations to power special servers and maintain a cool climate, city of Marion officials said in April.

In other business on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:

Heard the monthly Department of Social Services update from Director Bobbie Sigmon. Her major areas of concern continue to be the number of children in foster care, the upcoming Medicaid expansion, and the lack of space in the main DSS building on East Court Street.

Voted on some administrative items. The commissioners authorized implementing a new human resources management system. They also authorized moving the county’s bank accounts to First Bank, which provides a higher interest-earning rate than First Citizens, according to Wooten.

Held a 38-minute closed session to discuss personnel items. No action was taken afterward.