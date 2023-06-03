With growing attendance and anticipated rise in customers, the Marion Tailgate Market is happy to announce a new food truck addition to their Tailgate Market Events.

The Cactus Rainbow, a community and cause-focused food truck will be at the Marion Tailgate Market most Tuesdays and many weekends this tailgate season, serving light fare; including house specialty sandwiches, homemade soups and flavored sweet teas. An updated menu is shared to their Facebook page, as well as special appearance announcements.

Stockton Family Homestead is a newer addition, and will be selling strawberries and eggs at upcoming market days.

Sunshine’s Pet Bakery are featuring their new Monster Mash Bigfoot Cookies using spent grains from popular Hillman’s brewery, keeping in-line with the bakery’s mission of organic, easily digestible treats designed for pets.

Richie Valentine, aka the Bigfoot Troubadour, will be making appearances regularly at the Tailgate Market for live music. Find him at the market starting on Tuesday, June 6.

Edwards Family Farms will have more of their products readily available in celebration of the growing season. Stop by for their full array of pork sausages (ground, hot, mild breakfast, ground mild Italian, chorizo links, and bratwurst), bone-in and boneless pork chops, St. Louis-style spareribs, fatback, ham roasts, ham-hocks, jowls and pork tenderloin. They’ll also have a few whole chickens and eggs on hand during the next upcoming market.

Season, sauce or add to your meats and meals with farm fresh sauces, condiments, fruits from Appalachian Flavors. They also carry N.C. shaped cookies, smoked trout and more (Tuesday only)!

EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled through the Freshbucks Program sponsored by McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC).

If you are interested in vending as a crafter, food producer, or farmer, please reach out to Grace Fitzgerald, community project manager for the Marion Tailgate Market. You can email her at grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

The 2023 season hours:

Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. through June

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October

No tailgate market due to city events on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14.

Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians, and special guests at www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket

The following vendors are scheduled to be at the market this season:

Cactus Rainbow

Richie Valentine (The Bigfoot Troubadour)

Stockton Family Homestead

Edwards Family Farms (Saturdays)

Nikki’s Nourished by Nature

Not Wrapped Too Tight

Leisa’s Kettle Korn, LLC (Tuesdays)

Treadway-Smith Farms

Hidden Lake Homestead & Forage

Appalachian Flavor

Gloria’s Baked Goods & Crafts

N.C. Farmers of the Foothills

St. John’s Community Garden

Hendley’s Farm Honey

Sunshine Pet Bakery

Nellie’s Quilts and Aprons

Hoyle’s Son-Shine Artisan Works

Hedgerow Crafters (Tuesdays-free range eggs, leatherwork & leather repair, banjo pickin’)

Calvin Freeman’s produce

Mountain Made Farm

About Marion Tailgate Market

• Started in 2007 in downtown Marion.

• At 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.

• Items for sale range from locally-grown vegetables, seasonal produce and artisan crafts. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled.

• Farmers, food trucks, musicians and food producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

• Food pantry storage and packing;

• Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

• Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

• Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.