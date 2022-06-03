Marion City Council to hold regular meeting on Tuesday

The Marion City Council will hold its first regular meeting for June on Tuesday.

The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of the May 17 regular City Council meeting minutes, adoption of a resolution about the annexation of the Stroud Street/Patneaude property, receive the certificate of sufficiency for that annexation request and set the date of the public hearing about the Stroud Street/Patneaude property annexation request. The consent agenda also includes approving budget ordinance amendments and the Lincoln Avenue culvert replacement project.

Council members will recognize the people who played important roles in both the WNC Bigfoot Festival and the Liver Mush Festival.

A public hearing is scheduled about the closing of an unopened alley off North Main Street. Representatives from Historic Carson House and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce will speak to council.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

City officials will consider a traffic schedule ordinance amendment and approve holding meetings with the community forums. They will consider an advisory board appointment and a resolution accepting the Governor’s Highway Safety Program grant.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.