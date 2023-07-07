One person was killed and two others were injured Thursday in a three-vehicle wreck that happened on U.S. 221 north of Marion.

Of the seven people in the three vehicles, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were transported in critical condition to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville. Four other people refused being transported for treatment at the scene of the wreck, according to Emergency Services Director Will Kehler.

Sgt. A.J. Waycaster with the Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 10:20 a.m. when a 2012 GMC pickup traveling southbound on U.S. 221 North crossed the centerline. The truck was driven by Ricky McPeters, 66, of 164 C.C. Allen Road in Burnsville. After crossing the centerline, McPeters’ truck hit another vehicle that was traveling north.

The second vehicle was a 2022 Buick driven by Lori McIntire, 58, of Spruce Pine, said Waycaster.

She had three passengers in her car including Emily Wantz, 22, of Spruce Pine; Kevin McGrew, 25, of Spruce Pine; and an infant girl who was born in February of this year. They were not injured, according to the report by Trooper B.M. McDaniel.

McPeters’ truck then continued south and hit a third vehicle head-on. The third vehicle was a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Cherokee was Caius Arrington, 20, of Bakersville, who was transported to Mission for his injuries. His passenger, Delaney Janet Leierzapf, 21, of Cary, was the person killed in the wreck, according to the report by McDaniel.

The circumstances behind this wreck were still unclear as of Friday morning and it is still under investigation, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.