Top Story Spotlight McDowell County animal advocate says well-known cat who lived along greenway missing Mike Conley Sep 5, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell County animal advocates are concerned about the fate of a cat living along Marion’s Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.kAm~=:G6[ 2 3=24< 2?5 H9:E6 76C2= 42E =:G:?8 ?62C E96 8C66?H2J H:E9 @E96C 76C2= 42ED[ H2D 2 72>:=:2C 7246 2=@?8 E96 C:G6CD:56 A2C<]k^Am Olive, a cat that that lives alongside the portion of the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway is now missing. PHOTO SUBMITTED kAmw2J=6J (@@5 :D 2 =@42= 2?:>2= 25G@42E6 H9@ 92D 366? C64@8?:K65 3J E96 |2C:@? r:EJ r@F?4:= 7@C 96C H@C< H:E9 E96 |6C4J uF?5 p?:>2= #6D4F6] %96 |6C4J uF?5 92D 2 AC@8C2> 42==65 %C2A[ }6FE6C[ #6EFC? @C %}#] %9C@F89 E96 677@CE[ |6C4J uF?5 G@=F?E66CD D6E FA 4286D E@ 42E49 76C2= 76=:?6D] %96 42ED 2C6 E96? E2<6? 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D96=E6C 3J 2 42C68:G6C]k^Am People are also reading… WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime Lake Lure starts eviction proceedings against prominent business Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec Find out where the Carolina Panthers landed in ESPN's final preseason power rankings McDowell County animal advocate says well-known cat who lived along greenway missing See McDowell Tech students who made President’s, Dean’s and Honors Lists 1 killed, 2 injured after train hit car in Hickory; Charges are pending in investigation Blue Ridge Parkway seeks public input on Linville Falls recovery plan 2 new Panthers to wear uniform numbers of beloved franchise legends kAmp?:>2= 25G@42E6D D2J E96 %}# >6E9@5 92D 366? 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Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says A man stabbed outside a Food Lion went on the offensive to protect his wife, using his vehicle to run down a knife-wielding man, according to … Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River He was found sitting in a chair by the river with two firearms and an empty liquor bottle. Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant As of Friday, Baxter has not received any reports of adverse events associated with the recalled product. McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers The six-month moratorium will give the county time to create rules on what kind of data centers can be built here. McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government “Receiving this scholarship comes at a pivotal point as I begin serving as director of McDowell County Emergency Services,” Jones said. Watch Now: Related Video Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control US: U.S. secures access to Venezuelan oil while continuing to deport its citizens. US: U.S. secures access to Venezuelan oil while continuing to deport its citizens. 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