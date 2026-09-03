Top Story Spotlight Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Mike Conley Sep 3, 2026 Sep 3, 2026 Updated Sep 4, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion man has been charged with intimidating people who were enjoying a float down the Catawba River.kAmy@D6A9 s2=6 '6EE6C[ cc[ @7 |2C:@?[ :D 492C865 H:E9 EH@ 4@F?ED @7 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 7:C62C> 3J 76=@?]k^Am Vetter SUBMITTED PHOTO kAm~? $F?52J[ pF8] ab[ s6AFEJ r9C:D sG@C2< H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 C6DA@?565 E@ E96 A=246 E92E FD65 E@ 36 |25 |@>>2VD |F5 $=:?8 7@C 2 C6A@CE @7 2 DF3;64E H2G:?8 2 8F? 2?5 J6==:?8 2E A6@A=6 7=@2E:?8 5@H? E96 r2E2H32 #:G6C[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46]k^Am kAmsG@C2< D2H 2 >2?[ =2E6C :56?E:7:65 2D '6EE6C[ D:EE:?8 :? 2 492:C 3J E96 C:G6C H:E9 EH@ 8F?D 2?5 2? 6>AEJ =:BF@C 3@EE=6]k^Am People are also reading… WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime Lake Lure starts eviction proceedings against prominent business McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec Find out where the Carolina Panthers landed in ESPN's final preseason power rankings See McDowell Tech students who made President’s, Dean’s and Honors Lists 1 killed, 2 injured after train hit car in Hickory; Charges are pending in investigation Blue Ridge Parkway seeks public input on Linville Falls recovery plan 2 new Panthers to wear uniform numbers of beloved franchise legends Will NC get snow this winter? Here’s the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast kAmsG@C2< 4@?7:C>65 E92E '6EE6C :D 2 4@?G:4E65 76=@? 2?5 ?@E 2==@H65 E@ @H? @C 36 :? A@DD6DD:@? @7 7:C62C>D]k^AmkAm'6EE6C H2D 2CC6DE65 2?5 E2<6? E@ E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ s6E6?E:@? r6?E6C 7@C AC@46DD:?8]k^AmkAm'6EE6C H2D :DDF65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 Sd_[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says A man stabbed outside a Food Lion went on the offensive to protect his wife, using his vehicle to run down a knife-wielding man, according to … Winston-Salem teen charged in deadly San Diego mosque mass shooting Sarah Lindsey Santiago will be tried as an adult for what authorities say was her role in attempting to broadcast the attack at the Islamic Ce… Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search Both men received secured bonds of $40,000. Marion man charged with drug possession, resisting an officer A search turned up a suspected amount of methamphetamine and a used syringe. Watch Now: Related Video Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz drive oil prices as US and Iran both claim control Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Recommended for you