For the Birds: Club holds 51st annual Fall Bird Count

The Elizabethton Bird Club staged its 51st consecutive Fall Bird Count Saturday, Sept. 26, with 48 observers in 18 parties. The participants were dispersed more than normal due to social distancing protocols. This is the third seasonal count conducted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The area covered included all of Carter County, as well as parts of the adjacent counties of Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington. A total of 132 species were tallied, which is more than the recent 30-year average of 125 species. The all-time high on this count was 137 species set in 1993.

Some interesting finds included a Northern bobwhite covey near the community of Bowmantown in Washington County. Such high numbers of bobwhites have become increasingly rare in recent years.Thirteen unidentified species of Empidonax flycatchers were found, but these birds do not count into the total number of species. These small flycatchers are so similar in appearance that their song must usually be heard to confirm identification. In fall migration, however, these flycatchers go silent for the most part. A yellow-bellied flycatcher and two least flycatchers were identified.