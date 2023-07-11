The McDowell Trails Association will hold a Family Day at the Greenway on Saturday and is inviting young and old to take part in this special celebration.

The goal of this event is to celebrate 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina and the beautiful Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway in Marion, according to a news release from the McDowell Trails Association.

The Family Day at the Greenway will last all day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be lots to do for the whole family, said MTA President Steve Pierce.

The event will feature a Kid Zone, sponsored by Barefoot Baby Clothing Co. All day, there will be sidewalk chalk drawings, bubble wands, hopscotch, corn hole and a coloring station.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Kid Zone will have story time with author Alyssa Hughes. She will read the books “Easter Chicken” and “Just Red.” From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., youngsters can enjoy s’mores outside at the greenway. At 11 a.m., there will be a bug hunt. Kids will be given a free magnifying glass and a bug activity page. Starting at 1 p.m., there will be another story time with Hughes, according to the release.

For the older kids and grownups, the event will have hands-on demonstrations and activities on the Catawba River with the Lake James Environmental Association.

The Marion Ukulele Society will provide music from 10 a.m. to noon at the greenway’s amphitheater.

Dave’s Hot Dog Food Truck will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sam Philips parking area. Carolina Snowie Icees will be available from noon to 3 p.m. at the Sam Philips Parking area. A walk to look for birds on the greenway will start at 8 a.m. Participants will meet in the parking lot at the historic McDowell House.

The MTA will have a booth at the Family Day at the Greenway. There, folks will find:

Free MTA six-month memberships

MTA and EcoExplore information

Free Year of the Trail stickers

MTA merchandise

The Family Day at the Greenway is sponsored by the MTA, Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group and Barefoot Baby Clothing Co., according to the news release.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at bit.ly/3pCpfyn.