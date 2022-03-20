McDowell Tech to remain tuition-free until 2023

Students who participate in the Learn and Grow Scholarship Program must complete federal financial aid forms to determine their eligibility for federal and state aid and enroll in at least 6 credit hours per semester, or take eligible short-term training programs that lead to workforce credentials. Interested students should follow the step-by-step directions at www.mcdowelltech.edu/learnandgrow/.

“We are fortunate that our stewardship of federal and state grant funds has allowed us to extend our tuition-free offer through 2023,” said Lisa Byrd, Director of Financial Aid at MTCC. “In many cases, we have even been able to help students with child care fees, books, lab supplies and similar needs with our scholarship funds, and we anticipate that we will continue to be able to do this on a limited basis through next year.”

The program is flexible and allows students who were home-schooled, as well as those who received adult high school diplomas and GED’s, to participate in the tuition-free program. In addition to degree programs, eligible students may choose workforce training programs that lead to credentials in Basic Law Enforcement Training, Construction Trades, Cosmetology, Esthetics, Healthcare Billing and Coding, Industrial Maintenance, Machining Fundamentals, Nurse Aide I (8-week), Paramedic/EMT and Phlebotomy.