McDowell County Schools system names Teachers of the Year

McDowell County Schools celebrated and honored its employees during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6.

Superintendent Mark Garrett, in an email to the county’s educational staff, said, “What a success Teacher Appreciation Week has been this year!

“We started out with the MCS Bus Driver Appreciation dinner on Monday night, celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, honored the 15 MCS school level teachers of the year at a reception on Thursday, and culminate(d) this week with School Lunch Hero Day …” he wrote.

And on Friday, Garrett and other local education leaders visited two classrooms to announce this year’s Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year.

Pleasant Gardens Elementary’s Kelly Phillips was named not only the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year, but she also snagged the title of overall county winner. In that role, Phillips will serve in an advisory capacity at each meeting of the McDowell County Board of Education during the 2022-23 academic year.

Phillips said she was surprised to look up from a reading lesson on Friday morning to see district officials coming into her classroom, balloons, flowers and certificate in hand.

“When Mr. Garrett showed up, I was in shock,” Phillips said. “There are so many of the school winners who I know are just as deserving of this title and honor. I was trying to hold back tears of excitement and joy.”

Phillips said she was especially excited to receive the big news in front of her students.

“My sweet kindergarteners were so excited, so of course we had to celebrate a little,” she said. “Having the kids there was so special. The kids are the reason I do this. I truly love each and every student who I have had the pleasure to teach.”

Phillips has been an employee of McDowell County Schools for 18 years, 16 of those as a classroom teacher and 2½ as an instructional assistant and tutor. She has worked at Marion, Nebo and Pleasant Gardens elementary schools.

She has been a kindergarten teacher at Pleasant Gardens since the fall of 2019.

The district team also traveled to McDowell High School on Friday to surprise teacher Alison Garrett with the news she is McDowell County’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Garrett, who was selling tickets for the upcoming prom, was surprised to look up and see district officials headed her way. Her students congratulated Garrett with an enthusiastic round of applause when the superintendent announced the honor.

Asked how she felt, Garrett replied. “Surprised and very humbled! I loved that I was able to share the moment with my students.”

Garrett instructs ninth- through 12-graders at the high school. She teaches marketing, marketing applications, sales I and sales II.

A 23-year veteran, Garrett is teaching in her seventh year at McDowell High. Prior to her tenure in this county, she spent 16 years at Watauga High School.

Both Phillips and Garrett gave nods to their fellow educators when asked how they felt about Friday’s honors.

“I work with the best group of educators in the world, and I am so humbled to be named as the Teacher of the Year for our county,” said Phillips. “I can think back over the years to all the amazing teachers I have taught beside as well as those who have taught my own children. So many of these wonderful people are just as deserving of this honor. It is simply a blessing to be named the Teacher of the Year.”

Garrett said, “It feels very surreal and is quite an honor. I am surrounded by incredibly talented teachers, and it is a privilege to work alongside them every day.”