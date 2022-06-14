McDowell County Schools announce three new principals. Here is the news release.

The McDowell News received this release from McDowell County Schools on Tuesday, June 14, 2022:

The departure of principals Dr. Melanie Shaver at Foothills Community School and Desarae Kirkpatrick at East McDowell Middle School resulted in the reassignment of several school administrators for the coming school year. Dr. Shaver has been named as the next superintendent for Hyde County Schools, and Ms. Kirkpatrick has been named as the next Director for Exceptional Children Services in Burke County. Mr. Garrett shared “We are very thankful to Melanie and Desarae for their many years of distinguished service to the students of McDowell County Schools, and we wish both of them the very best as they embark on their next adventures.”

The next leader for FCS will be current Pleasant Gardens principal Melissa Elliott. Ms. Elliott has been in her current position since July 2018. She previously served as assistant principal at West Middle, technology facilitator at East and West Middle, AIG specialist and instructional coach at Eastfield, and 4th grade teacher at Nebo. She was the 2014-2015 MCS District Teacher of the Year and has served in McDowell County Schools since May of 2000. “I have been blessed to spend the last four years at Pleasant Gardens, and I will forever be in awe of the dedicated staff, amazing students, and supportive community” shared Elliott. She added: “I look forward to working with the outstanding students, staff, and families at FCS. I am excited to begin this new journey as we move forward learning together.”

Current principal at McDowell Academy for Innovation Tracey Widmann will replace Kirkpatrick as the next principal at East Middle. Ms. Widmann has been the only principal at MAI and previously served as the principal of the AEC. Prior to the AEC she served as assistant principal and special education teacher at McDowell High. She has been with McDowell County Schools since August 2006. Widmann shared “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to build MAI from the ground up. Together the staff and I emphasized the importance of relationships, STEM, personalized learning, and collaborating with the community.” She added “While I am sad to leave MAI, I am excited, blessed, and honored to serve as the principal of East McDowell Middle School. I pledge to build upon the foundation of excellence laid before me and provide an amazing middle school experience for the students of McDowell County.”

Replacing Ms. Widmann at MAI will be Dr. Billy Cline. Dr. Cline is currently the Coordinator of HS and College Services at McDowell Early College, where he has served in multiple roles since 2007. Prior to MEC he was a Math teacher at McDowell High and joined MCS in 1997. Dr. Cline is excited: “I have been blessed to help build MEC into the great school that it has become. This past year, I was fortunate to work alongside the students and staff of both MAI and MEC. As I transition to the role of principal at McDowell Academy for Innovation, I look forward to working with an excellent staff as we continue serving the students and families of McDowell County.”

“We are very confident in the abilities of these school leaders, and I have high hopes for next year and many years to come. The search for the next principal at Pleasant Gardens will begin immediately” stated Garrett. The new principal assignments will be effective on 1 July.