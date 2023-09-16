McDowell County Schools will be the beneficiary of phase three of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a federal program administered by the Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of the ESSER-3 funds were discussed during the September Board of Education meeting that was held Monday night. McDowell County Schools along with systems nationwide have used the ESSER funds to help with addressing learning loss as a result of the pandemic along with any infrastructure needs that could enhance a positive learning experience and improved health within educational facilities.

During Monday’s meeting, Crystal Hamby, executive director of elementary & federal programs, announced that $6.7 million in funding has been approved by the state for McDowell County Schools to spend and implement between now and September 2024.

“Our funding has been approved by the state and we can begin to implement those plans,” Hamby said.

Hamby added that some of the funds will go to supplement support staff, nurses and counsellors throughout the school system. The funds also helped with the purchase of an activity bus and for computer refreshing at some of the schools. Some infrastructure needs have also been targeted for repairs using the ESSER-3 funds. Assistant Superintendent Brian Oliver spoke to the board about the need for upgrades thorougout the county facilities in the system.

“We have targeted three big areas that need addressing and these funds will allow us do that,” said Oliver. “Depending on how we end up budget-wise on these projects, we can further evaluate other needs that we have highlighted.”

The first project under the ESSER-3 funds will involve upgrades with the cafeteria at McDowell High School. The upgrades would include new serving lines for students along with equipment, electrical and plumbing upgrades for the kitchen itself as a lot of the building infrastructure inside the MHS cafeteria dates back to the early 1970s when the school was opened.

The second project centers around HVAC work for the McDowell High School Gymnasium and multiple CTE classrooms at the high school to provide air conditioning for those sections of the campus and the third project is the purchase and installation of cooling towers for three different schools in the county.

The projected costs for all three items could total $1.5 million.

The projects are still in the planning stages as of now but over the next month the process should accelerate with bids on the projects possibly ready by early November.

In other business

The meeting started with Oliver providing a solemn presentation on the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Monday’s board meeting was being held on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks that took place at the World Trade Center, The Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The presentation included a slide show and presentation of colors from the McDowell High School NJROTC.

Mary Ann Basney then took the podium to address the board about happenings inside the school system and highlighting activities at Eastfield Global Magnet School and Old Fort Elementary. Eastfield recently held a PTO Spirit Night at Pelican’s SnoBalls with over 150 family members participating. Basney also presented images from the “Meet the Teacher” night at Old Fort Elementary. Basney then summarized the convocation that took place for staff members at East McDowell Middle School on Aug. 23. The convocation included a “Parade of Stars” for first-year staff members along with 25-year, 30-year members and school principals.

Two McDowell High EMT students also were recognized during Monday’s meeting for their exemplary work at the Skills USA national competition back in the summer. Current senior Emma O’Neill and recent graduate Peyton Teague finished second nationally at the competition in Atlanta in June. The team finished with 978 points out a possible 1,000 in the national EMT exercise, finishing second overall among participants from all across the nation.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to teach such good kids who take what they do seriously,” said McDowell High EMT instructor Barry McPeters. “As an instructor its awesome to know that we have the best kids from the state of North Carolina and in the Eastern US.”

McPeters also stated that that over the past decade at least 60 students who took the EMT curriculum locally have taken jobs in that related field.

In new business

Hamby presented to the board information in Senate Bill 49, also known as the Parents Bill of Rights, that recently was passed by the North Carolina General Assembly. Two new provisions have been added as a part of the bill, with the first being a requirement from parents to approve student participation in protected information surveys given at school. The second provision centers around the requirement of public schools to notify parents of official changes in students’ legal names or pronouns.

With this bill being passed after the start of the state school calendar, school systems, like McDowell, will need to adjust policies to comply with the SB49.

The board was presented with a first reading of policy revisions during Monday night’s meeting and will evaluate those and follow up going into the October board meeting.

Also, the board voted unanimously to select members Angela Allen-Helms, Eddie Shuford, Chuck Abernathy and Michelle Pupoh as voting delegates representing MCS at the North Carolina School Board Association Conference this November in Raleigh. Board member Terry Frank was also voted as an alternate.

Finally, Superintendent Dr. Tracy Grit spoke to the board about the possibility of investing into expansion of county water service along Sugar Hill Road to include West Marion Elementary School.

The potential expansion project which would be a joint venture between the school system and the county and would expand service from the current cutoff near the Pilot Station on Sugar Hill Road further out on the road to include the school itself. According to County Manager Ashley Wooten, the projected cost of any expansion would be around $1.7 million, and $500,000 of that already has been secured by grants the county has applied for. If an agreement is made, the rest of the cost would be shared by the county and the school system.

No actions were taken on the item at Monday’s meeting.