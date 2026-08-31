Top Story Spotlight See McDowell Tech students who made President’s, Dean’s and Honors Lists By MICHAEL LAVENDER Director of Communications, MTCC Aug 31, 2026 Aug 31, 2026 Updated Sep 1, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save McDowell Technical Community College recognized the academic achievements of students for the summer 2026 semester. The following students earned a place on the President’s, Dean’s and Honors Lists.kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m!C6D:56?E’D {:DEk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmpD9=6J {66p?? r2CD@? – |2C:@?k^AmkAm{2FC6? t5H2C5D – |2C:@?k^AmkAm$25:6 {6EEC:49 – ~=5 u@CEk^Am kAmw2:=6J |2C:6 pD9=6J ~’|2=6J – }63@k^Am People are also reading… Stabbed husband saves wife by driving car into knife-wielding man, NC sheriff says WNC Renaissance Faire set for this weekend in McDowell County Marion man accused of waving gun at people floating on Catawba River Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime Lake Lure starts eviction proceedings against prominent business McDowell County commissioners approve six-month moratorium on data centers Baxter International issues recall of IV solutions made at McDowell County plant McDowell EMS leader receives scholarship to attend UNC School of Government Find out where the Carolina Panthers landed in ESPN's final preseason power rankings McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec See McDowell Tech students who made President’s, Dean’s and Honors Lists Blue Ridge Parkway seeks public input on Linville Falls recovery plan 2 new Panthers to wear uniform numbers of beloved franchise legends 1 killed, 2 injured after train hit car in Hickory; Charges are pending in investigation Will NC get snow this winter? Here’s the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast kAm{2CCJ #] !:?<6CE@? – |2C:@?k^AmkAmz6?5C2 $<J #9@56D – |2C:@?k^AmkAmyF=:63:6==6 $F32\p? $2?E:==2? – |2C:@?k^AmkAm{6D=:6 #26 $96C=:? – '2=56D6k^AmkAmt=JDD2 #@D6 $E6:?6C – |@C82?E@?k^Am kAmw62G6? {6:89 $H:?< – }63@k^AmkAm{2K2C@ +F?:82 r@C?6;@ – |2C:@?k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8ms62?’D {:DEk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmr@5J {66 {@HCJ – }63@k^AmkAmz6=4: q=2J<=:? #FDD6== – ~=5 u@CEk^AmkAm{2EJD92 "2’?6:46 (:=<6CD@? – |2C:@?k^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8mw@?@CD {:DEk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm}:<:E2 t=:D236E9 r@??6CD – |2C:@?k^AmkAm|2C4@ p?E@?:@ sFC2? – |2C:@?k^Am kAmr9C:DE@A96C }2E92?:6= t==:D – |2C:@?k^AmkAm*6D6?:2 w6C?2?56K +F>2CC282 – |2C:@?k^AmkAmr9C:DE2 {2C26 $2?56CD – u=6E496Ck^Am kAmy6DD:42 |2C:6 $E:=6D – }63@k^AmkAm|2C:29 w@A6 %9:6? – ~=5 u@CEk^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular McDowell alumni spotlight: From Marion Elementary to leading the county's parks and rec "His story is a reminder that the experiences children have in their schools and communities can reach far beyond their childhood years." Appalachian State chancellor meets with McDowell County’s leaders A welcome reception for the Appalachian State chancellor took place Thursday afternoon at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center, which i… This year, McDowell High students can attend home athletic events for free “This was also made possible by the partnership between McDowell High Athletics and the McDowell Titan Booster Club." NC’s newest bathroom battle is stoking worries about LGBTQ student harassment Transgender students are absorbing the consequences of a growing fight in Cabarrus County Schools, where two federal lawsuits and a Trump admi… Watch Now: Related Video Funerals held in Iran for wedding party victims of US missile strikes Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Maria Bartiromo abruptly out at Fox News Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Vigil honors Haitian migrant Pierre Damas Bel in Columbus Did DOGE ruin America’s food safety system? Did DOGE ruin America’s food safety system? Recommended for you