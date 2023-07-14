Eastfield Global Magnet school is in full swing with the start of their 23-24 school year. Teachers worked hard July 6th, 7th, and 10th preparing for students to come back on July 11th. It was all smiles and excitement as our staff welcomed back our amazing students. "I'm so excited to be with my friends and meet my new teacher!" quoted 2nd grader Annie Cocklin.

We want to give a special shout-out to these MCS Board Members and administration for showing up and supporting our staff and students as we prepare and begin the year: Superintendent Dr. Tracy Grit, Board Members Amy Moomaw, Chuck Abernathy, Eddie Shuford, Terry Frank, Direction of Education Crystal Hamby! Also, thank you to Beth Silver and Michelle Pupoh for providing doughnuts and juice and for Amy Moomaw for providing ice cream for EGMS staff to show their support. Stephaine Russell reported that "The support shown from administration and the board really means so much to us as we kick off this new school year. We show up everyday to love and teach our students and to know that we have the encouragement from them is very special to us"