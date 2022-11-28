Eastfield students make ornaments for U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, which made a stop in Marion earlier this month, is now decorated with colorful ornaments made by school students in Marion.

The Parent Teacher Organization at Eastfield Global Magnet School recently partnered with the school’s art teacher Jordan Galazka to help every Eastfield student make an ornament for the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

The U.S. Forest Service selected a 78-foot-tall red spruce from Haywood County to be the official Christmas tree in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. this holiday season. The tree, nicknamed Ruby, stopped in Marion on Monday, Nov. 9 for a celebration at the downtown’s North Block, which attracted hundreds of people.

Ruby was first hauled to Murphy for a celebration there before coming to Marion, which was one of the first stops on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour. The “mountains to the sea” tour will last for 14 days from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington, D.C., with support from partners, including presenting sponsor 84 Lumber.

National forests in North Carolina invited participants to submit handmade ornaments to adorn the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree and other trees that are being showcased this holiday season in Washington, D.C. The theme for the project was “From the Mountains to the Sea” to showcase the diversity and heritage of our state, according to a Facebook post.

The PTO at Eastfield Global Magnet School came up with a project to help decorate the massive tree. Eastfield students assisted in creating ornaments with a variety of North Carolina symbols and also painted ornaments with the colors of many of our state’s colleges and universities.

Eastfield’s students, staff members and PTO are proud to say that they delivered more than 300 ornaments to the N.C. Forest Service and are excited that they will be showcased in our nation’s capital, according to the Facebook post.

To learn more about the effort to decorate the tree, visit https://www.uscapitolchristmastree.com/make-an-ornament/