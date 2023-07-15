During 2022, the Dogwood Health Trust invested a total $6.6 million in McDowell County. That amount includes $2.67 million in grants to 12 different nonprofit organizations based in McDowell.

Recently, the Dogwood Trust released its annual report for 2022. The 2022 report is now available in a digital version that includes a full report as a PDF download. In total, Dogwood made more than $81 million in total community investments in 2022, according to a news release.

Dogwood Health Trust exists to dramatically improve the health and wellbeing of all people and communities in the 18 counties and Qualla Boundary of western North Carolina.

“Dogwood’s third full year of operation in 2022 saw considerable progress across the region, thanks to the work of hundreds of partners,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “Our investments are built upon the trusting relationships we’ve cultivated with our partners to support their community-focused and community-led work. They continue to go beyond “business as usual” to create innovative and collaborative solutions to many of the challenges our region faces in terms of housing, education, economic opportunity and health & wellness.”

In 2022, Dogwood invested $73 million in traditional grant awards, nearly $800,000 in grant-writing and capacity building support, and $5.4 million in impact investments. Dogwood also adopted a new grantmaking approach that consists of two grant cycles for its four strategic priority areas – housing, education, economic opportunity, and health & wellness – and rolling applications for other opportunities. The new process helps clarify timelines so partners can better plan and prepare applications, according to the news release.

Last year, Dogwood invested a total of $6,648,530 in McDowell County. That amount includes grants to McDowell County-based nonprofits as well as other organizations that serve McDowell but are headquartered elsewhere.

Dawna Goode-Ledbetter of McDowell serves on Dogwood Trust’s board of directors.

Of the 18 counties and the Qualla Boundary, McDowell received the second most amount of funding from the Dogwood Trust in 2022. Only Buncombe received more last year with $20,684,318.

The total amount of $6,6248,530 invested in McDowell County includes 12 grants that were given to non-profit organizations that are based here.

They include:

• McDowell Technical Community College - $660,000 for a model community college child care center.

• Freedom Life Ministries - $550,000. That amount consists for $250,000 for housing projects and $300,000 for the substance abuse planning and capacity development project.

• West Marion Community Forum Inc. - $137,115 for equity and access to health for black and brown communities.

• McDowell County EMS - $60,000 for health care workforce training and equipment.

• Gateway Wellness Foundation - $500,000. That amount consists of $300,000 for affordable single-family home development in Marion and $200,000 for other housing efforts in McDowell.

• McDowell County - $9,832.50. This is a grant for home repairs in McDowell as part of a Community Development Block Grant neighborhood revitalization effort.

• McDowell County Schools - $249,900 for the universal pre-K program.

• Camp Grier - $4,500 for grant writer assistance and operations.

• McDowell Mission Ministries - $266,695 for building capacity for shelter and substance abuse clients.

• McDowell LFAC - $148,000. That amount consists of $138,000 for the Foothills Food Hub completion and staffing and $10,000 for general operating support of the Healthy Opportunities Program.

• New Hope of McDowell - $10,000 for general operating support.

• Centro Unido Latino Americano - $75,000 for health and wellness efforts.

The remainder of the $6.6 million that came to McDowell consists of grants given to organizations and agencies that are based in other counties. For example, Dogwood Trust provided a $3 million grant to Givens Estates, which is based on Buncombe, for the purchase of the old Clinchfield Manufacturing building in Marion for affordable housing.

In addition to providing funding, Dogwood released five commissioned reports in 2022 and hosted Webinars with research experts to share the contents with the community. More than 475 people attended these presentations, and each report fueled additional conversations within groups across the region, according to the news release.

The reports include:

• A landscape analysis of K-12 education

• An examination of the North Carolina TEACH early childhood scholarship program

• The current early care and education landscape in western North Carolina.

• Western North Carolina capital landscape assessment

• Opportunities for AgriFood tech in western North Carolina

Dogwood also rolled out its new brand and logo in January 2023 to better align with its purpose and more clearly convey its community investment philosophy and commitment to do good with the resources entrusted to the organization. The new brand was informed by a robust community perception survey and a grantee partner satisfaction survey, in which more than 80% of respondents gave high marks to Dogwood for responsiveness, professionalism, compassion and demonstrated trust in partner organizations, according to the news release.

“The entire Dogwood board and team are pleased to share the results of these incredible partnerships with our community and are honored to work beside our fellow western North Carolinians to create a region where everyone can live, learn, earn and thrive – no exceptions,” Mims said.