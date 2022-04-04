Democratic candidates for U.S. House to have debate at McDowell Technical Community College

On Tuesday, April 12, the six Democratic primary candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives will participate in a debate at McDowell Technical Community College.

The N.C. 11 Democratic candidate debate will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the McDowell Technical Community College’s Cedar Building auditorium. The full slate of six Democratic primary candidates will participate in this debate moderated by Chris Cooper, the Madison distinguished professor of political science and public affairs at Western Carolina University. The event is open to all who wish to learn more about these candidates, regardless of voter registration, residency or party affiliation, according to a news release.

The McDowell County Democratic Party is hosting the event to give primary voters an opportunity to learn more about the candidates who seek to represent them. The mission of the McDowell Democratic Party is “to empower members of the community to make their voices heard through voter recruitment and education.”

The six Democrats running for the party’s nomination for the U.S. House are: Jay Carey of Hendersonville, Katie Dean of Swannanoa, Marco Gutierrez of Clyde, Bo Hess of Asheville, Bynum M. Lunsford of Mars Hill and Jasmine Beach-Ferrara of Asheville.

About 29,000 registered voters reside in McDowell County, about 21% of whom are registered Democrats; 43% Republicans and 35% unaffiliated.

The 11th Congressional District contains all of 14 counties including Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Macon, Swain, Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Madison, Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, Polk and Yancey counties, and part of Rutherford County. Despite numerous changes in N.C. districts over the years, McDowell County has remained a core part of the 11th Congressional District since 1961.

For more information about the 2022 NC11 Congressional Democratic Primary candidates, visit www.mcdems.com/candidates.php.

For questions about the candidate debate, contact Michelle Price, chair of the McDowell County Democratic Party, at mcdowelldems@gmail.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the debate is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m.

Important election dates:

• April 22: voter registration deadline

• May 10 at 5 p.m.: absentee ballot request form deadline

• May 17 at 5 p.m.: absentee ballot return deadline

• April 28: one-stop/early voting begins

• May 14: last day of early voting

• May 17: primary election – polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.