Marion man charged with drug possession, resisting an officer Mike Conley Aug 20, 2026 Aug 20, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Marion man has been charged with drug possession and resisting a law enforcement officer.kAm~? |@?52J[ pF8] `f[ s6AFEJ r@??@C %@==6J H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 4@?5F4E65 2 EC277:4 DE@A @? 2 y66A vC2?5 r96C@<66 @77 @7 tI:E g` @? x?E6CDE2E6 c_ 7@C 2 EC277:4 G:@=2E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^Am Buie PHOTO SUBMITTED kAmy@D9F2 %9@>2D qF:6[ bf[ @7 |2C:@?[ H2D 2 A2DD6?86C :? E96 G69:4=6 2?5 H2D 7@F?5 E@ 92G6 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 282:?DE 9:> 7@C 2DD2F=E @? 2 76>2=6 :? |4s@H6== r@F?EJ[ E96 C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am kAmp7E6C 36:?8 2D<65 E@ DE6A @FE @7 E96 42C[ qF:6 C67FD65] w6 E96? 3642>6 288C6DD:G6 2?5 C6D:DE65 56AFE:6D H96? 36:?8 C6>@G65 7C@> E96 G69:4=6[ E96 D96C:77VD @77:46 D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. Foothills Watershed in Old Fort expanding bike trails, brewing beer New RV dealership opens in McDowell County; Old Fort RV Park reopens Edwards took ex-aide to Vegas during shutdown. Records tie trip to campaign money Seth Trimble gives reasons for leaving North Carolina basketball to play at Louisville Morganton man faces drug, felony firearm possession charges in McDowell County 4 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason loss to Bills Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says After yearslong revitalization process, NASCAR isn’t returning to NC racetrack Panthers 2026 training camp: Top takeaways ahead of Saturday's preseason week 1 New farmers and crafters market opens south of Marion McDowell County sales tax increase on ballot. Here's how the money would be used. 14 new businesses opened in Marion in past year, according to report Back-to-School Bash with free school supplies for children planned in Marion kAm~?46 :? 4FDE@5J[ 2 D62C49 EFC?65 FA 2 DFDA64E65 2>@F?E @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 2?5 2 FD65 DJC:?86]k^AmkAmqF:6 H2D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 >6E92>A96E2>:?6 2?5 >:D56>62?@C C6D:DE:?8 2 AF3=:4 @77:46C] w6 H2D :DDF65 2 D64FC65 3@?5 @7 S`d[___[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Morganton man faces drug, felony firearm possession charges in McDowell County A deputy pulled over a Jeep Cherokee at the intersection of Jacktown and Fairview roads in Marion for traffic violations. Pair charged with NC double murder moved into victims' home after deaths, warrant says Raheim and Carla Murray were both found dead along a nature trail at a park in Glen Alpine. Woman tracked missing AirPods, leading to arrest of Marion man, sheriff's office says A purse, an iPad Pro, medication bag, wallet and Apple AirPods were reportedly stolen from a vehicle. Newland NC man charged in crash that killed 2 college cyclists in Tennessee, injured 7 others Two college cyclists in Tennessee were killed and multiple more injured when a vehicle struck the team while it was on a training ride. The dr… 1 charged in connection to break-in at NASCAR's Greg Biffle home after deadly plane crash The man is linked to other break-ins, including one in Georgia connected to a high-profile homicide. Watch Now: Related Video China: Robots box and dance at Beijing's 2026 World Robot Conference Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Moderna’s Personalized Cancer Vaccine Scores Late-Stage Win Treasury Doubles Bond Buybacks as Bessent Moves to Calm Markets Treasury Doubles Bond Buybacks as Bessent Moves to Calm Markets Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Trump angers Iran with conquest map of Hormuz, Tehran threatens to 'correct his delusion' Recommended for you