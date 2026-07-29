McDowell County felon faces firearm possession charge Mike Conley Jul 29, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Nebo felon has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.kAm~? yF=J `h[ 56AFE:6D H:E9 E96 |4s@H6== r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 4@?5F4E65 2 EC277:4 DE@A @77 }]r] w:89H2J aae $@FE9 @? 2 H9:E6 %@J@E2 ECF4< 7@C 2 EC277:4 G:@=2E:@?] %96 5C:G6C H2D bg\J62C\@=5 yFDE:? qC25=6J y@9?D@? @7 }63@] w6 H2D @A6C2E:?8 E96 G69:4=6 H:E9 ?@ =:46?D6 2?5 2 7:4E:E:@FD C68:DEC2E:@? A=2E6] xE H2D 2=D@ 5:D4@G6C65 E92E 96 925 >F=E:A=6 @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?ED :? 3@E9 |4s@H6== 2?5 |:E496== 4@F?E:6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> E96 D96C:77VD @77:46]k^AmkAmp DF3D6BF6?E D62C49 @7 E96 G69:4=6 EFC?65 FA 2 =@2565 7:C62C>] y@9?D@? :D 2 4@?G:4E65 76=@? 2?5 :D ?@E 2==@H65 E@ @H? @C A@DD6DD 2 8F? :? E96 DE2E6 @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs Asheville artist hides painting of Jimothy the raccoon in woods Report says Davidson Fort unsafe, costly to repair. What is the future of the Old Fort property? North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate Restaurant with Western theme opens in Valdese this week How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs UNC AD reveals what was behind decision to fire Hubert Davis How young is too young to leave your kids at home alone in NC? Here’s the law Atrium pushes back after State Health Plan leaves healthcare network out of Tier 1 McDowell High basketball player caps season at state East-West All-Star game U.S. 221 may be widened, bridge over I-40 replaced. Learn more about project at meeting HCA Healthcare, Mission monitor reports potential non-compliance for 3rd straight year McDowell County working to address teen suicide Marion mayor speaks on election year changes made by state legislature You might get an insurance lapse letter from the NC DMV. It’s not a scam. kAmy@9?D@? H2D 492C865 H:E9 76=@?J A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 7:C62C> 3J 76=@?] w6 H2D 56?:65 3@?5 5F6 E@ 2=C625J 36:?8 @FE @? AC6EC:2= C6=62D6[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular McDowell County NC woman charged after 10-year-old tests positive for drugs The sheriff's office received a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services about a child being neglected North Carolina legislature looks to 'modernize' DWI laws. Here's what to know A new bill could tighten laws around driving while impaired in North Carolina. McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife The victim had multiple stab wounds and cuts across his body. Joint law enforcement operation in McDowell County results in 56 charges “Operations like this allow us to hold offenders accountable while reminding the community that their safety remains our top priority." McDowell County Sheriff’s Office warns about scammers impersonating law enforcement “As a reminder to the public: This is NOT how we operate," the sheriff's office said. Watch Now: Related Video Mooresville police chief gives update on Interstate 77 shooting Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Iran ENDS Ceasefire With Surprise Missile Attack On U.S. Bases, Troops Run For Their Lives On CAM Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Civil Rights Groups Allege Immigration Agents Used Racial Slurs to Target Latinos Savannah Guthrie Addresses Kidnapper in Emotional Video Savannah Guthrie Addresses Kidnapper in Emotional Video Recommended for you