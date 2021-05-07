Bantam Chef in Marion celebrates 50 years on Saturday.

He added he is not sure who owned and ran the restaurant in the 1970s and early 1980s. But from 1988 to 1990, it was owned by Greg Bohoris. Sam Tsolias took over the business in 1990 and owned it until Panou acquired it in 2000.

Panou owned and ran the Bantam Chef from 2000 to 2019. In September 2019, he sold the business to George Eleftheriadis, who like Panou has Greek heritage.

“It’s been a small businesses in the same spot, in the same address,” said Panou. “It’s an old fashioned locally owned fast food restaurant. Nothing has changed. The menu is still the same.”

When Panou was the owner, he started a recycling effort at Bantam Chef. In June 2009, he approached Hospice of McDowell County Inc. with a funding proposal, and in July 2009 a phenomenal partnership was formed that as of 2017 culminated into more than $23,000 in donations to CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care of McDowell.

Tony and his Bantam Chef team’s proposal revolved around recycling. They would recycle aluminum cans for cash and encourage customers to help them. A sign in the restaurant reads, “If you and/or your company drink canned drinks, but not enough to recycle yourself, we ask that you drop them off at the Bantam Chef Restaurant.”