As temperatures drop to dangerously cold levels, Mission Ministries Alliance is opening its doors to provide a warm, safe place for individuals in need through its Code Purple emergency shelter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
His body was found just before noon on Tuesday about a quarter of a mile down the trail from the Pine Gap Trailhead, in the Pisgah National Forest.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Feb. 9, 2025. The man also pleaded guilty to sex crimes involved a child.
Law enforcement began searching the area on Wednesday when the student's truck was found near the entrance of the falls.
When completed, the old Clinchfield mill building will have 141 apartments. That usually equates to 180 people, depending on how many couples …
Elise Grabda's pickup truck was found near a hiking area in Marion on Wednesday.
© Copyright 2026
The McDowell News, P.O. Box 968 Marion, NC 28603
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
|
Advertising Terms of Use
|
Privacy Choices
|
Cookie Preferences
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from bloxdigital.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Already Subscribed!
Cancel anytime
Account processing issue - the email address may already exist
Must be at least 8 characters, not contain repeating characters (e.g., 111), and not contain sequential numbers (e.g., 123).
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.