Rotary Club of Marion holds annual banquet, installs new officers Mike Conley Jun 29, 2026 Jun 29, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 District Governor Alex “Alpo” Portelli, who is a member of the Marion club, led everyone in reciting the Four Way Test. He also swore in the new slate of officers and directors for 2026-2027. PHOTO BY STEVE BUSH Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley Thursday evening, the Rotary Club of Marion held its year-end banquet and installed the new officers for 2026-2027. On June 25, the Rotary Club of Marion held its 2025-2026 year-end banquet and installed the new officers for 2026-2027. PHOTO BY STEVE BUSH kAm!2DE !C6D:56?E $E6G6 qFD9 H6=4@>65 2== E9@D6 H9@ 2EE6?565 E96 2??F2= 32?BF6E 2E E96 |2C:@? r@>>F?:EJ qF:=5:?8] %92E :?4=F565 #@E2C:2?D 2?5 E96:C 8F6DED H9@ 925 2 5:??6C @7 3667 2?5 49:4<6?]k^AmkAm#@E2C:2? pCE9FC !2C<D =65 E96 4C@H5 :? E96 !=6586 @7 p==68:2?46 2?5 #@E2C:2? q:== (2CC6? 82G6 E96 :?G@42E:@?]k^AmkAms:DEC:4E v@G6C?@C p=6I “p=A@” !@CE6==:[ H9@ :D 2 >6>36C @7 E96 |2C:@? 4=F3[ =65 6G6CJ@?6 :? C64:E:?8 E96 u@FC\(2J %6DE] !@CE6==: 2=D@ 7@C>2==J :?DE2==65 s2G6 (2ED@? 2D E96 4=F3 AC6D:56?E 6G6? E9@F89 (2ED@? :D 2=C625J D6CG:?8 :? E9:D A@D:E:@? 5F6 E@ E96 562E9 @7 AC6G:@FD !C6D:56?E $E6G6 wF?E6C] !@CE6==: DH@C6 :? E96 ?6H D=2E6 @7 @77:46CD 2?5 5:C64E@CD 7@C a_ae\a_af]k^Am People are also reading… Man pleads guilty of distributing 156 pounds of meth in Burke, McDowell counties Have the Carolina Panthers found yet another undrafted gem? The Madness holds soft opening of the new Marion restaurant He was 28 in law enforcement training when he had a medical emergency. The people around him saved him. Letter from Marion resident voices concern over state legislation McDowell County woman charged after child tests positive for meth America is in a mood on the cusp of 250th birthday Overmountain Men from NC played role in 'the turning of the tide' of the Revolutionary War Route 70 Cruisers help drive student success with donation to McDowell Tech Thousands feared dead after two major earthquakes strike Venezuela City of Marion reminds water customers: Drought restrictions remain in effect Basketball standouts from Maiden, Hickory, McDowell to play in East-West all-star games Marion police respond to shooting involving death of 15-year-old How slavery in western North Carolina created lasting economic power Family Beach Day at Lake James State Park was a success. Next year's date is already set President Dave Watson gave an overview of the club’s activities and accomplishments and expressed his appreciation for the club's officers, directors, members and partners. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS kAm(2ED@? 82G6 2? @G6CG:6H @7 E96 4=F3’D 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 244@>A=:D9>6?ED[ 2?5 6IAC6DD65 9:D 2AAC64:2E:@? 7@C E96 @77:46CD[ 5:C64E@CD[ >6>36CD[ 2?5 A2CE?6CD E96 4=F3 92D H@C<65 H:E9 E@ AC@G:56 D49@=2CD9:AD[ 2H2C5 D>2== 8C2?ED E@ =@42= ?@?AC@7:ED[ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? 4@>>F?:EJ 24E:G:E:6D 2?5 9@DE 2 r9C:DE>2D A2CEJ 7@C F?56CAC:G:=6865 49:=5C6?]k^AmkAm(2ED@? 2=D@ 6IAC6DD65 9:D 2AAC64:2E:@? E@ E96 a_ad\a_ae @77:46CD]k^AmkAm#@E2C:2? s2G:5 (@@E6? C646:G65 2? 2H2C5 7@C 9:D b_ J62CD @7 A6C764E 2EE6?52?46 2?5 #@E2C:2? {=@J5 rFE936CED@? C646:G65 2? 2H2C5 7@C 9:D c_ J62CD @7 A6C764E 2EE6?52?46]k^Am kAm(2ED@? AC6D6?E65 E96 4=F3VD $6CG:46 p3@G6 $6=7 A=2BF6 E@ q:== (2CC6?[ H9@ 2D D6C862?E 2E 2C>D :D C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C D6EE:?8 FA E96 :?D:56 @7 E96 3F:=5:?8 7@C E96 >66E:?8D 2?5 AFEE:?8 6G6CJE9:?8 2H2J 27E6C E96 >66E:?8D 2C6 @G6C] w6 2=D@ <66AD EC24< @7 E96 4=F3’D >6>36CD9:A 32586D]k^Am President Dave Watson announced the Rotarian of the Year Award would be a tribute to the late Steve Hunter. Watson presented the plaque to Hunter’s widow Tanya (right) and daughter Caitlin. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm(2ED@? 2=D@ 2??@F?465 E96 #@E2C:2? @7 E96 *62C pH2C5 H@F=5 36 2 EC:3FE6 E@ E96 =2E6 wF?E6C] w6 AC6D6?E65 E96 A=2BF6 E@ wF?E6C’D H:5@H %2?J2 2?5 52F89E6C r2:E=:?]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E 762EFC65 A9@E@8C2A9D @7 wF?E6C 2?5 9:D D6CG:46 E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 E96 #@E2CJ r=F3 @7 |2C:@?]k^Am Rotarian David Wooten received an award for his 30 years of perfect attendance. PHOTO BY STEVE BUSH kAmp7E6C 96 C6E:C65 7C@> q2IE6C w62=E942C6[ wF?E6C 56G@E65 9:>D6=7 E@ 4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46] w6 G@=F?E66C65 D9FEE=:?8 A2E:6?ED 2E %96 |4s@H6== w@DA:E2=[ 56=:G6C65 >62=D E@ D6?:@CD E9C@F89 E96 |4s@H6== $6?:@C r6?E6C 7@C `_ J62CD[ DFAA@CE65 7@@5 :?D64FC:EJ 677@CED E9C@F89 E96 u@@E9:==D u@@5 wF3[ D6CG65 @? E96 |4s@H6== %C2:=D pDD@4:2E:@? q@2C5[ 2?5 5C@G6 7@C u2:E9w62=E9] w6 H2D 2? 2EE6?566 @7 E96 u:CDE q2AE:DE r9FC49 @7 |2C:@? 2?5 A=2J65 H66<=J 8@=7 H:E9 E96 q=F6 #:586 $6?:@CD]k^Am kAmw:D 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 4@>>F?:EJ 6IE6?565 :?E@ #@E2CJ] k^AmkAmpD E96 ?6H AC6D:56?E[ (2ED@? 2=D@ 9F?8 E96 32??6C 7@C E96 a_ae\a_af J62C H:E9 E96 #@E2CJ x?E6C?2E:@?2= >@EE@ “rC62E6 {2DE:?8 x>A24E]”k^Am District Governor Alex “Alpo” Portelli swore in the new slate of officers and directors for 2026-2027. PHOTO BY STEVE BUSH The annual banquet of the Marion Rotary Club at the Marion Community Building. PHOTO BY STEVE BUSH kAm%96 4=F3’D ?6H D=2E6 @7 @77:46CD 2?5 5:C64E@CD 7@C a_ae\a_af 2C6 2D 7@==@HDi s2G6 (2ED@? WAC6D:56?EX[ $E246J qF77 WAC6D:56?E\6=64EX[ z2E:6 $E:?D@? WD64C6E2CJX[ |6=:DD2 q:55:I 2?5 (2=E q28H6== W4@\EC62DFC6CDX[ |:<6 r@?=6J WAF3=:4 :>286 5:C64E@CX[ %J=6C |246 W3F==6E:? 65:E@CX[ sFDE:? !@E62E 2?5 q:== (2CC6? W4@\D6C862?ED 2E 2C>DX[ {:?52 #6256C W4=F3 25>:?:DEC2E@CX[ r64:=:2 #66= W4@>>F?:EJ D6CG:46X[ y](] z6==6J W:?E6C?2E:@?2= 5:C64E@CX[ q6EDJ (2ED@? W7@F?52E:@? 5:C64E@CX[ p?5C62 p==:D@? W>6>36CD9:AX[ s633:6 (2ED@? WG@42E:@?2=^J@FE9 D6CG:46DX[ }2?4J $A6?46C W3@2C5 >6>36C 2E =2C86X 2?5 tC:4 w2CE@? W3@2C5 >6>36C 2E =2C86X]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E E96 #@E2CJ r=F3 @7 |2C:@?’D u2463@@< A286 k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^HHH]72463@@<]4@>^C@E2CJ4=F3@7>2C:@??4QmHHH]72463@@<]4@>^C@E2CJ4=F3@7>2C:@??4k^2m @C H63D:E6 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]C@E2CJ@7>2C:@??4]@C8QmHHH]C@E2CJ@7>2C:@??4]@C8k^2m]k^Am President Dave Watson (left) presented the club's Service Above Self to Bill Warren. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Rotarian Lloyd Cuthbertson received an award for his 40 years of perfect attendance. PHOTO BY STEVE BUSH 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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