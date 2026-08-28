Top Story Spotlight Support grants available for artists in McDowell, area counties Mike Conley Aug 28, 2026 Aug 28, 2026 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McDowell Arts Council Association is informing artists about support grants available for regional artists.kAmpCE:DED @7 2== 5:D4:A=:?6D 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 2AA=J 7@C E96 a_ae\a_af pCE:DE $FAA@CE vC2?E 7C@> %F6D52J[ $6AE] `[ E9C@F89 (65?6D52J[ $6AE] b_] %9:D J62C’D 8C2?E66D H:== 36 2H2C565 Sd__ E@ S`[d__ :? 42E68@C:6D :?4=F5:?8 G:DF2= 2CED[ >FD:4[ 4C27E[ A9@E@8C2A9J[ =:E6C2CJ 2CED[ E962E6C 2?5 >@C6] %9:D C68:@?2= 8C2?E :D @A6? 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Signs removed at NC, SC national parks under Trump order Woman tells 18-year-old driver to slow down, and he breaks her jaw, NC police say Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search Time to look up NC stargazers. Peak times for tonight's lunar eclipse, full moon J. Hartman’s Restaurant in Marion serving lunch again for first time since Helene flooding 6 Carolina Panthers players who improved their stock in preseason win over Jaguars 5 things to know about McDowell County's possible data center moratorium Somewhere between Western Sizzlin and Michelin star: Marion has a new steakhouse. McDowell County teacher gets grant to create Literacy Center for Pre-K students Public during Asheville hospital hearing: 'Mission Hospital should not get one more bed' Fan-favorite QB already ruled out of Panthers' preseason finale vs. Texans kAm%96 pCE:DE $FAA@CE vC2?E H2D 4C62E65 3J E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 pCED r@F?4:=[ 2 5:G:D:@? @7 E96 DE2E6 s6A2CE>6?E @7 }2EFC2= 2?5 rF=EFC2= #6D@FC46D[ :? a_a_ 2D 2 H2J E@ 3@=DE6C 2CE:DED 9:E 92C5 3J E96 64@?@>:4 67764ED @7 E96 r~'xs\`h A2?56>:4] $:?46 E96?[ :E 92D 5C2H? 9F?5C65D @7 2AA=:42?ED 2?5 DFAA@CE65 2 H:56 C2?86 @7 2CE:DED 24C@DD E96 DE2E6] vC2?E 4J4=6D 2C6 >2?2865 3J `h 8C@FAD @7 2CED 4@F?4:=D H@C<:?8 C68:@?2==J] x? #68:@? `c[ pCED rF=EFC6 r2E2H32 A2CE?6CD H:E9 E96 w:556?:E6 pCED U2>Aj w6C:E286 r6?E6C[ qFC<6 pCED r@F?4:=[ #@4< $49@@= pCED u@F?52E:@?[ r2=5H6== pCED r@F?4:=[ xC656== pCED r@F?4:= 2?5 E96 |4s@H6== pCED r@F?4:= pDD@4:2E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm!C@A@D2=D H:== 36 ;F5865 32D65 @? 2CE:DE:4 >6C:E[ AC@;64E 762D:3:=:EJ[ 2?5 42A24:EJ E@ 6IA2?5 E96 2AA=:42?E’D 2CE:DE:4 42C66C] pH2C5D 2C6 6DE:>2E65 E@ 36 2??@F?465 :? }@G6>36C] vC2?ED D9@F=5 36 DA6?E 3J yF?6 b_[ a_af[ H:E9 AC@;64ED 4@>A=6E65 3J s64] b`[ a_af]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E E96 2CED 286?4J :? J@FC 4@F?EJ @7 C6D:56?46ik^AmkAm|4s@H6== pCED r@F?4:= pDD@4:2E:@?k^AmkAmr@?E24Ei $FD2? !J2EE\q2<6C[ k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iDFD2?>45@H6==2CEDo8>2:=]4@>QmDFD2?>45@H6==2CEDo8>2:=]4@>k^2m[ gag\eda\ge`_k^Am kAmp? :?7@C>2E:@?2= H63:?2C 7@C :?E6C6DE65 2CE:DED H:== 36 @776C65 G:CEF2==J @? |@?52J[ pF8] b`[ 2E `_ 2]>] ':D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^2CED42E2H32]@C8^8C2?EDQm2CED42E2H32]@C8^8C2?EDk^2m E@ C68:DE6C[ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular UTV wreck in McDowell County injures two Old Fort firefighters Two Old Fort firefighters were injured in the crash. They were transported by McDowell County EMS to Mission Hospital in Asheville. Two Marion men face drug charges following narcotics search Both men received secured bonds of $40,000. Time to look up NC stargazers. Peak times for tonight's lunar eclipse, full moon Western North Carolina and much of North America will be able to view a partial lunar eclipse tonight as the August full moon rises. 5 things to know about McDowell County's possible data center moratorium The county is not currently reviewing any proposals or plans or applications for a data center in McDowell County. 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