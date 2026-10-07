Top Story Spotlight Multiple projects completed on Blue Ridge Parkway in time for fall travel Mike Conley Oct 7, 2026 Oct 7, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 This is a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway at milepost 320.2 near Linville Falls. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley The National Park Service continues to advance critical repairs and restore safe public access along the Blue Ridge Parkway.kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmyFDE 2D E96 C68:@? 6?E6CD :ED A62< 72== E@FC:D> D62D@?[ C646?E @A6?:?8D >2C< >2;@C >:=6DE@?6D :? wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 C64@G6CJ 7F?565 3J E96 s:D2DE6C $FAA=6>6?E2= 7F?5:?8 :? E96 p>6C:42? #6=:67 p4E[ 2D H6== 2D E96 4@?4=FD:@? @7 EH@ 9:DE@C:4 vC62E p>6C:42? ~FE5@@CD p4E {6824J #6DE@C2E:@? uF?5 AC@;64ED] p55:E:@?2==J[ E96 !2C<H2J :D C6DE@C:?8 G:D:E@C D6CG:46D 2E @?6 @7 E96 >@DE A@AF=2C 42>A8C@F?5D :? E96 A2C<] ':D:E@CD 42? ?@H 5C:G6 F?:?E6CCFAE65 7C@> y2>6D #:G6C \ |:=6A@DE eb]f :? ':C8:?:2 E@ {:EE=6 $H:EK6C=2?5 W?62C >:=6A@DE bccX :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%96 &]$] s6A2CE>6?E @7 E96 x?E6C:@C 92D 6?DFC65 2 DEC@?8 2?5 DA665J C63F:=5:?8 AC@46DD 27E6C wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6 E@ C6DE@C6 2446DD E@ 4@>>F?:E:6D :? H6DE6C? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 2?5 @FC 362FE:7F= AF3=:4 =2?5D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ s6AFEJ $64C6E2CJ @7 E96 x?E6C:@C z2E6 |24vC68@C]k^Am People are also reading… McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Will Kehler as interim county manager Litigants named in 'Cornell 7' assault lawsuit McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say McDowell County Schools alum completes undergrad in 2 years, starts master's program McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Historic Greensboro mansion on market for $5.1 million. Its pool table was placed by crane Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“~7 E96 e_ D=:56 C6A2:CD C6BF:C65 2=@?8 E96 q=F6 #:586 !2C<H2J 7@==@H:?8 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6[ cg 2C6 ?@H 4@>A=6E6 2?5 H@C< :D F?56CH2J @? E96 7:?2= `a[” |24vC68@C D2:5] “(6 92G6 C6DE@C65 2446DD E@ cdg @7 E96 !2C<H2J’D ceh >:=6D[ H:E9 H@C< AC@8C6DD:?8 @? E96 7:?2= `` >:=6D] %9:D AC@8C6DD :D C6DE@C:?8 2446DD 7@C G:D:E@CD H9:=6 DFAA@CE:?8 E96 4@>>F?:E:6D[ D>2== 3FD:?6DD6D 2?5 =@42= 64@?@>:6D E92E 56A6?5 @? E96 !2C<H2J]”k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm“~4E@36C :D 2? 6DA64:2==J :>A@CE2?E E:>6 7@C E@FC:D> E9C@F89@FE E96 C68:@?[ 2?5 E96D6 @A6?:?8D >62? G:D:E@CD 42? 6IA6C:6?46 >@C6 @7 E96 !2C<H2J’D 72== D46?6CJ H9:=6 92G:?8 8C62E6C 2446DD E@ E96 4@>>F?:E:6D[ 3FD:?6DD6D 2?5 56DE:?2E:@?D 2=@?8 E96 H2J[” D2:5 $FA6C:?E6?56?E %C24J $H2CE@FE] “(6 2C6 AC@F5 @7 E96 AC@8C6DD @FC 6>A=@J66D[ A2CE?6CD 2?5 4@?EC24E@CD 92G6 >256 E@ C6DE@C6 2446DD[ 2?5 H6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ H6=4@>:?8 G:D:E@CD E9:D 72==]”k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmx? 255:E:@? E@ @E96C C646?E w6=6?6 C@25 C6A2:C DF446DD6D[ E96 !2C<H2J 92D ?@H 4@>A=6E65 EH@ >@C6 C64@G6CJ C@25 AC@;64ED :? }@CE9 r2C@=:?2ik^Am kF=mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|:=6A@DE b`f]d[ D@FE9 @7 {:?G:==6 u2==D[ E@ >:=6A@DE bac]fk^=:mk=: 4=2DDlQq@5JQm|:=6A@DE bbb]h :? {:EE=6 $H:EK6C=2?5 E@ >:=6A@DE bc_]a 2E }]r] g_k^=:mk^F=mkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmx? #@2?@<6[ ':C8:?:2[ E96 q=F6 #:586 !2C<H2J 2=D@ C646?E=J C6@A6?65 >:=6A@DED ``d E@ `a` 2D E96 =2DE DE6A :? 4@>A=6E:?8 2 >F=E:J62C C6A2G:?8 2?5 C6923:=:E2E:@? AC@;64E 7F?565 3J E96 7656C2= 24E]k^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQmp55:E:@?2= @A6?:?8D :? E96 q@@?6 2?5 q=@H:?8 #@4< 2C62 @7 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 :?4=F56 E96 s66A v2A qC:586 2E >:=6A@DE afe]c 2?5 =@@AD q 2?5 s :? E96 yF=:2? !C:46 r2>A8C@F?5 2E >:=6A@DE ahf] %96 D64E:@? 2C@F?5 s66A v2A qC:586 H2D 4=@D65 7@C C68F=2C=J D4965F=65 >2:?E6?2?46 E9:D DF>>6C[ 2?5 {@@AD q 2?5 s :? E96 yF=:2? !C:46 r2>A8C@F?5 H6C6 4=@D65 2D 2 C6DF=E @7 wFCC:42?6 w6=6?6] %96 H@C< @7 >F=E:A=6 4C6HD @7 2C3@C:DED 2?5 G@=F?E66CD 92D C6DE@C65 2446DD E@ E9:D A@AF=2C 42>A8C@F?5] #6D6CG2E:@?D 7@C E96 42>A8C@F?5 2C6 ?@H 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 ~4E@36C b_ @? k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]C64C62E:@?]8@G^QmHHH]C64C62E:@?]8@Gk^2m]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%9:D C@F?5 @7 C6@A6?:?8D 7@==@HD @E96C C646?E=J @A6?65 D64E:@?D @7 E96 9:DE@C:4 C@FE6 :? E96 q@@?6^q=@H:?8 #@4< 4@CC:5@C] p?@E96C 9:DE@C:4 C@25 C64@?DECF4E:@? AC@;64E[ DA2??:?8 >:=6A@DE aah]e ?@CE9 @7 s@F89E@? !2C< E@ >:=6A@DE b_d]` ?62C vC2?572E96C |@F?E2:?[ H2D 4@>A=6E65 :? >:5\$6AE6>36C] %96 AC@;64E H2D 2=D@ 7F?565 3J E96 7656C2= 24E] u:?2= w6=6?6 C@25 C6A2:CD 2C6 F?56CH2J 7C@> >:=6A@DE bcc E@ bdd 2?5 2C6 D=2E65 7@C 4@>A=6E:@? 2?5 C6@A6?:?8 3J E96 6?5 @7 a_ae[ 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm':D:E@CD 42? 7:?5 255:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? E@ AC6A2C6 7@C E96:C 72== !2C<H2J EC2G6=D @? E96 A2C<UCDBF@jD H63D:E6[ H9:49 :?4=F56D C68F=2C C@25 DE2EFD FA52E6D[ 724:=:EJ D4965F=6D[ >2AD 2?5 >@C6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]?AD]8@G^3=C:QmHHH]?AD]8@G^3=C:k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Peak monarch butterfly migration season arrives in North Carolina. Here's what to know Monarch butterflies are known for their unique migration patterns, and in North Carolina, peak months for monarch migration activity is here o… Annual Fall Color Ramble returns to Grandfather Mountain on Oct. 3 Fall Color Rambles will be offered daily, weather permitting, from Saturday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 11. NC Zoo announces opening date for new Asia exhibit. Here's some of its featured animals “Asia marks an important milestone in the Zoo’s 52-year history.” Plan your autumn visit to Grandfather Mountain; Insider tips for trip to Linville preserve Peak color toward the summit is usually early October. The lower sections of the park often peak in mid-October. The views brightening up the …