The holidays are saved! Charlie Brown specials will air on PBS after all

It's a Christmas miracle, Charlie Brown! The lovable loser, the Peanuts gang and their iconic holiday specials will be back — albeit briefly — on broadcast television this year after all.

In a welcome reversal, Apple TV+ has struck a deal with PBS to air "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." The beloved 1960s specials will air ad-free on PBS and PBS Kids on Nov. 22 and Dec. 13, respectively, at 7:30 p.m. local time, reps for Apple TV+ said Wednesday.

The programs had previously migrated from network television and exclusively to the streaming platform, destroying quite a few holiday traditions and annual telecasts along the way. Sounds like someone took the lesson of overwhelming materialism from the Christmas special to heart.

As previously announced, the classic animated specials will be available on demand on Apple TV+, where "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" began streaming on Wednesday. The special will be available for free on the platform from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas," the 1965 special, will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4. It will be available for free from Dec. 11 through Dec. 13.