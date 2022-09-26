Titans run in Watauga meet

The Titans and Lady Titans competed in the Fire Tower Project at Appalachian State University and held on the Mountaineers’ home course in Boone.

Saul Carson had the Titans’ best time, running a 19:50.97 to place 34th overall. Matthew Kirkpatrick was 39th with a time of 20:19.96. Michael Caruso (21:44.19) placed 48th, Gannon Molumby (21:44.27) 49th and Ashton Burnette (22:58.57) 63rd.

Brookelyn Farmer was the only Lady Titan to run, placing 45th with a time of 27:53.78.

The boys’ winner was Hudson Rice of West Henderson, who ran a 16:28.49. The girls’ winner was Brianna Anderson of host school Watauga, who turned in a 19:38.91.

McDowell runs Wednesday at Asheville Christian Academy.