The long run: Former Titan wrestler competes in world triathlon championships - with some help from his old coach

Young’s journey to the upper echelon of the sport was an epic one. Shortly after he began competing regularly, his coach suggested he should give personal training a try. Young was working as a financial planner at the time but decided to take the plunge. He sold all his clients and devoted himself to training and coaching.

“All 2019, all I did was train and race,” said Young. “That’s when I qualified for the world championships. But it’s something I love doing. I love connecting with the people who do it. I’ve learned a lot of life lessons. Before I knew it, I was a completely different person. I had to get comfortable inside my own head, and that’s what made my training so much more meaningful, and that’s what allowed me to parlay that experience into a business.”

And when it came time to take care of business in Amsterdam, Young was certain he wanted his old coach to be with him.

Young recalled losing a match in 30 seconds during his freshman year. He reacted by yanking off his headgear and slinging it onto the upper level of Titan Gym. Hutchins promptly kicked Young off the team. After some soul searching, Young asked for another chance, and Hutchins gave it to him, even though it came with two weeks of brutal training to make up for his past transgressions.