The long run: Former Titan wrestler competes in world triathlon championships - with some help from his old coach

What do you do when you travel halfway across the planet to compete in an elite triathlon, only to fall prey to food poisoning before you even complete the first phase of the race?
If you’re former McDowell Titan wrestling standout Joel Young, you suck it up, tough it out and finish the race, even though you know your time won’t be close to what you had hoped.
That’s the situation Young found himself in when he traveled to Amsterdam, Holland, to compete in the World Long Distance Triathlon last month. Just qualifying for the world championship was quite a feat for Young, who now lives in Fuquay-Varina.
“It was a long road just getting to that race,” said Young. “With all the training and effort involved, getting over there, and with all the testing for COVID, it was crazy. It felt like an Olympic event just to get there.”
That’s part of the reason Young kept going after he fell ill. The 38-year-old had just finished the first portion of the competition, a 2.36-mile (3.8 km) swim, when he began having stomach cramps and diarrhea.
“The stage was set and I started the race confident and strong,” said Young. “But by the time I got out of the water, it hit, and things went downhill. But I gutted it out and finished, and it was an awesome experience.”
At least one person in the crowd of spectators wasn’t at all surprised Young persevered in the face of adversity. Former longtime McDowell High wrestling coach Tim Hutchins accompanied Young on the trip. Young asked his former mentor to stand in his corner during the grueling race, and Hutchins obliged.
“I don’t know how he did it,” said Hutchins. “He had to stop at all the Porta Johns. But it didn’t surprise me at all that he finished. That’s just the kind of kid he is. I think the wrestler in him came out, and it saved him.”
Young has been competing in triathlons since 2018 at the urging of some buddies from his gym. His first race was a short triathlon, a quarter the usual full distance. Young took to the sport immediately and rapidly advanced.
“When I finished the first one, I was hooked,” Young said. “I needed a goal; something to keep me reaching. And that was it. Before I knew it, I was doing full distances and then it was a matter of getting faster. I improved enough to be competitive in my age group (35-39).”
Young qualified to compete in Amsterdam after finishing fourth in his age group at the national championships last year. Only the top two finishers qualified, but some athletes ranked higher were unable to make the trip, and Young earned a spot via “roll-down.”
His goal in the race – which consists of the swim, a 111.8 mile bike ride (180km) and a 26-mile marathon (42km) – was to finish in 11 hours. He did the full 140.6 miles in 12:57.55.
His former coach was proud of that time.
“I wouldn’t have been disappointed if he hadn’t finished under those conditions,” said Hutchins. “What he did was just amazing. It (the illness) wasn’t going to keep him from finishing.”
Young’s journey to the upper echelon of the sport was an epic one. Shortly after he began competing regularly, his coach suggested he should give personal training a try. Young was working as a financial planner at the time but decided to take the plunge. He sold all his clients and devoted himself to training and coaching.
“All 2019, all I did was train and race,” said Young. “That’s when I qualified for the world championships. But it’s something I love doing. I love connecting with the people who do it. I’ve learned a lot of life lessons. Before I knew it, I was a completely different person. I had to get comfortable inside my own head, and that’s what made my training so much more meaningful, and that’s what allowed me to parlay that experience into a business.”
And when it came time to take care of business in Amsterdam, Young was certain he wanted his old coach to be with him.
Young recalled losing a match in 30 seconds during his freshman year. He reacted by yanking off his headgear and slinging it onto the upper level of Titan Gym. Hutchins promptly kicked Young off the team. After some soul searching, Young asked for another chance, and Hutchins gave it to him, even though it came with two weeks of brutal training to make up for his past transgressions.
“That two weeks changed my life,” said Young. “I realized then, as a 14-year-old, that someone else can push you harder than you’ll ever push yourself. I just had an epiphany; I wanted Hutch to be there with me on the biggest stage of my life, because I wouldn’t have been there without him.”
Hutchins was flattered by the invitation.
“I was honored to be asked to go,” said Hutchins. “My wrestlers are still blessing me.”
And not surprisingly, some of the lessons Young learned on the mat have translated perfectly into his current sport of choice.
“The mental part of triathlon suited me because of wrestling,” he said. “It taught me not to give up in tough situations. Being able to push through the ups and downs of training and trying to stay focused is so important.”
NOTES: Young competed in the Great Floridian Triathlon last weekend, finishing fourth in his age group. That race was the qualifier for next year’s world championships … Young’s website for personal training is carolinamultisports.com.