The McDowell Lady Titans finished out a tough first week to the 2023 soccer season with a 2-0 loss to Tuscola on Thursday night. Even though the Lady Titans fell to 0-3 after the season’s first week, there was a lot of promise to come out of Thursday’s outcome.

McDowell, going into Thursday’s home opener, has been outscored 17-2 in two road matches. But the defense came to compete for 70 minutes and overall composed its best effort so far. Unfortunately, Tuscola attacked and chipped in two scores over a span of nine-plus minutes and were able to have that hold firm.

Regardless, things are looking up.

“Even though we didn’t win the game I can’t feel bad at all about the effort,” said McDowell coach Crystal Kilgore. “The girls went out there and competed against a good team. I was really proud of what were able to do on the defensive end. That’s what we have to do, and it will result in good things ultimately.”

Sophomore Gracie Rinker made the score 1-0 less than three minutes in as she broke down the right side of the McDowell defense and scored a goal from about 15 yards out. Then at the nine-minute mark sophomore Chloe Crisp received a throw-in and chipped in a shot from just outside the box and past goalkeeper Monse Altamiraro to increase the lead to 2-0.

Other than the first nine minutes of play, the defensive front. led by senior Abby Stepp and juniors Georgia Crawley, Laci Carringer and McKinna Young, were a step ahead of the Lady Mountaineers.

McDowell offensively was outshot 9-2 in the match. Both attempts came from junior Yamilet Otero, who just missed on a shot around the 35th minute and then again at the 73rd minute of play.

Altamiraro finished with seven saves for the Lady Titans at goalkeeper.

McDowell will have another busy week of three non-conference matches, starting with Brevard at home Monday, followed by another home match with R-S Central on Tuesday.