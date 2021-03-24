Former MHS standout Davis is new Titans coach

“Casey is a great coach,” said Davis. “I helped him out when he was at East, and he has a great rapport with the kids. He’s a hard worker and I know he’ll do what’s best for the kids.”

The Titans are set to begin practice April 12 and the season begins April 26. Wrestling is one of the last sports to begin in the COVID-shortened athletic calendar. Teams will be allowed 14 dual team matches in an abbreviated season.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Davis. “But I think every season will be a challenge. This year, it’s a shortened time frame, so there will be a lot of matches crammed into a short time. There won’t be as much practice as they need; it’ll just be wrestling. It will be difficult, but I’m still confident we’re going to be OK. We’ve got a lot of good kids coming back.”

Davis wrestled for former longtime MHS head coach Tim Hutchins in high school, and said his former mentor was thrilled.

“I called Coach Hutchins immediately and I think he was more excited than I was,” said Davis. “He’s constantly been a resource for me, and he has talked to me about a lot of things I need to know. He’s invaluable.”

The Titans went 16-12 last season, Calloway’s only one at the helm, and qualified for the state dual team tournament. McDowell returns a solid roster that includes state qualifiers Toby Finn – a senior with state championship aspirations – and Jacob Craeton; Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament MOW and league champion Preston Dennison; and all-conference performers Jesse Barrier and Bruin Lytle.