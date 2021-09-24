 Skip to main content
Blackhawks blank Lady Titans
Blackhawks blank Lady Titans

Blackhawks blank Lady Titans

McDowell Lady Titans No. 1 seed Claire Surphlis hits a backhand shot during a recent match.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team suffered a 9-0 defeat to the North Buncombe Blackhawks Thursday and remained winless at 0-7.

McDowell’s Claire Surphlis fell to Gaby Hollenback 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 seed match. At No. 2, Tessa Swepson was defeated by Larkin Garden 6-0, 6-2. Maris Suttles fell 6-0, 7-5 to Rossagh Doyle at No. 3.

At No. 4, Emma Washburn fell 6-1, 6-1 to Olivia Jones. Stella White fell 6-0, 6-0 to Alixanna Shelton at the five seed. At No. 6, McKinna Young was blanked 6-0, 6-0 by Kyra Sowell.

In doubles, Surphlis and Swepson fell to Hollenback and Doyle 8-0. Suttles and Washburn lost to Shelton and Sowell 8-1. White and Young fell 8-4 to Corrine Richards and Erin Burcham.

McDowell visits Enka next Tuesday and hosts Asheville next Thursday.

