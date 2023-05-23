As we enter into spring, summer and warmer weather, it’s also the time of barbecues, weddings and porch time with friends. Think fast: What’s the one thing that’s usually at these gatherings? If you guessed alcoholic beverages, you’re correct. In fact, a few drinks are part of most social gatherings, no matter what season it is. Think holiday parties and “adult” punch, beers out by the fire pit in the fall, and “happy hour” any day of the year.

It’s always good to check in with ourselves about how much we drink if we do imbibe, why we do, and our drinking patterns. For example, take time to think about the messages we get about drinking, like the perception that it relieves stress, or make us more social, or is somehow sophisticated.

Some facts about alcohol use in the United States may surprise you. For example, drinking increased dramatically during the pandemic, as people isolated and their homes turned into offices, classrooms and gyms pretty much overnight. In fact, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), during the average month, over a quarter of men age 18 and older binge drank, as did just over a fifth of adult women. That doesn’t even account for groups who shouldn’t drink at all, such as those that are underage, pregnant women and anyone planning on driving.

One reason that thinking about our drinking habits is helpful is that it’s easy to assume that you’re drinking less than you are. Remember that one drink equals a 12-ounce beer (if 5% alcohol), five ounces of wine (if 12% alcohol), or 1.5 ounces of liquor (if 40% alcohol), such as gin or whiskey. And what does “drinking in moderation” mean? This is defined as one drink or less per day for women and two drinks or less per day for men.

It’s important to be realistic about your drinking habits and talk to your doctor if you’re concerned about or struggling with your drinking, since excessive alcohol consumption is linked to serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, liver disease and certain cancers, like breast and colon cancer. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a good time to note that alcohol can also adversely affect our mental health since it is a depressant. It can contribute to depression and anxiety. People who are dependent on alcohol typically experience increasing relationship, family and job stress.

In addition to keeping a watch on your own drinking habits, if you’re concerned about a friend or family member and their drinking, show them you love them by talking to them about it and offering support.

Another message I wanted to convey in this month’s column is a reminder to the community about a service line that many don’t think about until they or a loved one needs it — occupational therapy services.

Occupational therapy is a field where the provider helps a patient adapt or relearn life skills that may have been lost as a result of an accident or a serious health crisis, like a stroke. These include performing personal hygiene tasks like bathing and household tasks like cooking and dressing, while they heal.

If a patient suffers a serious fall, for example, or is in a car accident, they may need help doing these tasks independently but without pain. A person who experiences an amputation must learn how to live life and move very differently. If a patient suffers a stroke, they may need help relearning activities, and perform them in new ways if they have lingering paralysis on one side of their body, which is common when recovering from a stroke.

An occupational therapist works with patients of all ages, and must evaluate each one’s unique situation (strength and balancing abilities, for instance) and needs, and formulate a completely customized treatment plan that’s geared toward bringing them back to functioning at home, work and school. This might also mean introducing assistive devices that help patients function better and more independently, like walkers, grab bars in the shower, or tools that enable a person to open a cabinet or turn an oven knob.

Mission Hospital McDowell proudly provides occupational therapy services to patients in our community. Our occupational therapists are seasoned, work with great expertise and always provide care with sensitivity. To learn more about these services, call 828-277-4800.

We are proud to deliver this care to patients, particularly because it allows them to be served right here. That eliminates time devoted to travel and stress for patients, ultimately supporting both their health and overall quality of life.