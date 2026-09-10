Top Story Spotlight McDowell hospital CEO: Our superior surgical services are result of expertise, dedication By LEE HIGGINBOTHAM CEO, Mission Hospital McDowell Sep 10, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Since September is Healthy Aging Month, it’s appropriate to highlight our orthopedic surgical services at Mission Hospital McDowell, which include hip and knee replacement and podiatric surgery. Lee Higginbotham PHOTO SUBMITTED kAm(6 2C6 7@CEF?2E6 E@ 92G6 E96 E2=6?E65 2?5 42C:?8 sC] t>:=J {@3@D H:E9 FD D6CG:?8 A2E:6?ED H:E9 6IA6CE:D6 2?5 D6?D:E:G:EJ] $96’D 2 3@2C5\BF2=:7:65 A@5:2EC:4 DFC86@? H:E9 25G2?465 76==@HD9:A EC2:?:?8 :? 7@@E 2?5 2?<=6 EC2F>2 2?5 C64@?DECF4E:G6 DFC86CJ] ~FC @E96C 9:89=J D<:==65 86?6C2= DFC86@? 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Here's the schedule Nonprofit to build two new homes for Hurricane Helene survivors in McDowell County McDowell Sheriff’s Office, highway patrol, Marion police operation results in 136 charges Find out where the Carolina Panthers landed in ESPN's final preseason power rankings 1 killed, 2 injured after train hit car in Hickory; Charges are pending in investigation See which western NC high school football team had to cancel this week's games due to injuries Lake Lure business gets slight eviction reprieve as judge leaves open combining suits David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Burke superintendent addresses Draughn, Freedom football game called at halftime kAms65:42E65 E@ 3F:=5:?8 ECFDE:?8 C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9 96C A2E:6?ED[ sC] {@3@D =:DE6?D 4=@D6=J E@ E96> 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D[ EC62ED A2E:6?ED H:E9 C6DA64E 2?5 4@>A2DD:@?[ 2?5 6?DFC6D E96J’C6 :?G@=G65 :? 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