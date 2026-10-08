Top Story Spotlight A NOTE FROM SCHOOL A Note from School: Marking School Bus Safety Week and keeping children safe By TRACY GRIT Superintendent, McDowell County Schools Oct 8, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Did you know that McDowell County Schools buses travel more than 750,000 miles every year?kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm%@ AFE E92E :?E@ A6CDA64E:G6[ E96 t2CE9VD 4:C4F>76C6?46 2E E96 6BF2E@C :D 2AAC@I:>2E6=J ac[h_` >:=6D] $@[ :7 H6 5:5 2 =:EE=6 @=5\72D9:@?65 =@?8 5:G:D:@?[ H6 H@F=5 5:D4@G6C E92E @FC 3FD6D EC2G6= 2E E96 6BF:G2=6?E @7 >@C6 E92? b_ E:>6D 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 6G6CJ J62CPk^AmkA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(96? 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E62> H@C< E:C6=6DD=J 6G6CJ 52J E@ 6?DFC6 @FC DEF56?ED 86E E@ 2?5 7C@> D49@@= D276=J]k^Am People are also reading… Nebo woman charged with stealing $700 in cash from her employer Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation Marion family turns a son’s cancer journey into a creamery with a cause McDowell commissioners appoint Maggie Frye as new register of deeds NC man charged with 60-plus counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police say Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Old Fort woman charged with possession, trafficking; 50 grams of meth seized Marion community members gather to honor workers killed in 1929 strike Historic Greensboro mansion on market for $5.1 million. Its pool table was placed by crane McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Sarah Washburn named new CEO of McDowell Cornerstone Credit Union NC has changed math standards. Here’s what high school students will now take Former Burke County coach charged with sex crimes against student in Hickory Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kA 4=2DDlQq@5JQm(96? J@F EC2G6= 2D >F49 2D H6 5@[ :E E2<6D 2 G:==286 E@ 86E @FC DEF56?ED H96C6 E96J ?665 E@ 36] x 2=D@ 36=:6G6 :? E96 A@H6C @7 AC2J6C] tG6CJ >@C?:?8[ 2D @FC 3FD6D 9:E E96 C@25[ x AC2J 7@C 2 96586 @7 D276EJ 2C@F?5 @FC DEF56?ED 2?5 DE277 2D E96J EC2G6= E@ 2?5 7C@> D49@@=] pD 2? 65F42E@C[ x <?@H >2?J @7 FD D92C6 E9:D AC2J6C[ 3FE :E 46CE2:?=J :D?VE =:>:E65 E@ 65F42E@CD] r@F?E=6DD E:>6D[ x 92G6 962C5 >6>36CD @7 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ D2J E96J @776C E92E D2>6 AC2J6C] (96? 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