McDowell County Schools is excited to welcome our students on a traditional schedule back to school on Monday, Aug. 28, and we believe the 2023-24 school year will be a wonderful year for our students.

Our teachers and staff have been working diligently to prepare for the year to bring your children our very best. Parents, we encourage your partnership this year and want to ensure we keep you updated on what’s going on at school. We will use a phone call system, classroom dojo, social media and many other various forms of communication to keep you in the know. We are also only a phone call away when you need to discuss matters that pertain to your child. Growing up is hard, and parenting through the various issues we face each day is not easy. McDowell County Schools will support you as a parent, and we hope to partner with you to help your child reach their education goals.

We are very excited to announce that all students will receive free breakfast and lunch this year, and our schools received the Fresh Fruits and Veggies grant, bringing fresh items to the table weekly. A balanced and nutritious diet will ensure that your students are ready to learn. Our hope in the hustle and bustle of life is that parents can worry about one less thing and know that food will be readily available for your child’s breakfast and lunch each day. So, when it’s been one of those mornings when your child has one shoe on when the bus arrives, don’t sweat it; we will be glad to make sure they have plenty to eat.

Parents, as you begin shopping for back-to-school supplies, keep in mind that the expectations for appropriate school attire should be a priority. Remember to look for shorts and dresses that reach the mid-thigh, and avoid see-through items, clothing that display the torso or undergarments, bare shoulders or spaghetti straps, halter tops, and muscle shirts, as these are not appropriate school attire. The full dress code can be found in your student’s handbook on the school’s website, and all our schools are easily accessible through the McDowell County School website at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.

We appreciate your partnership, and we will also work to help our students understand the importance of appropriate attire. Many of us have work attire, workout attire, yard attire, and many other types of clothing that we wear, and it is important that we distinguish appropriate attire for school as we strive to support your student in reaching that next goal after graduation to become enrolled, enlisted or employed. As you know, this is a delicate balancing act as our clothes represent so much to each of us, and our students, in their many phases of growth, may struggle from time to time to meet these expectations. That said, we will strive to use the dress code as a guide or learning tool for our students and remain compassionate in our redirections.

Upon returning to school, not all our students are fortunate enough to have shiny new shoes, clothing items, and supplies. Thanks to our partnership with Operation Backpack, who collect generous donations from our church community, civic organizations and private donations, making it possible for our students in need to receive the necessary materials to get school kicked off on the right foot. We appreciate all the donations and the behind-the-scenes work to help our students along the way.

We have all heard that it takes a village to raise a child, and I firmly believe in this philosophy. Our children are our greatest assets, and they are our future. We owe them our very best, and McDowell County Schools are excited to partner with our parents, establishing relationships that benefit our children, and will ultimately support our students in achieving their goals. Thank you for believing in us and allowing us to teach your children this year; it will be a great year!

Thank you again for your support!