Zuli, McDowell County's favorite camel, has died

Hopkins and Silverstine had lived for many years in Sarasota, Fla., where they were good friends with a woman who owned a wildlife preserve and often rescued animals. Their friend at the wildlife preserve called Silverstine one morning nearly four years before and asked if he wanted a rescued camel from Missouri. But the woman needed an answer in 15 minutes.

“I called Lisa and asked her what she knew about camels and she said ‘nothing,’” Silverstine stated in The McDowell News article from 2012. “I told her to Google it because we were going to have one in the driveway the next morning.”

They quickly fell in love with the lanky 3-week-old camel that stood at that time about as tall as a small deer. They named her after a folk song that told the tale of a little girl who encouraged everyone to live together in peace and harmony.

“The first time our eyes met, it was love at first sight,” said Hopkins of Zuli in the 2012 article.

Hopkins had to bottle feed the young dromedary four times a day for the first nine months that they had Zuli. Hopkins and Silverstine later acquired a buddy for Zuli, a donkey named Biden Joe.