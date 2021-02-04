Zuli, McDowell County's favorite camel, has died

For years, she turned heads and delighted visitors at her grassy home in the Sugar Hill-Montford Cove community. Now, Zuli the camel is no more.
A beloved fixture in McDowell County, the single-hump Arabian camel passed away sometime before the end of January.
On Monday, Feb. 1, the McDowell County Rescue Squad announced the death of Zuli on its Facebook page.
“We, like so many other local residents, are saddened by the loss of Zuli, the camel,” reads the post from McDowell Rescue Squad. “As a rural Rescue Squad, we sometimes respond to calls that may be a little ‘out of the ordinary.’ A few years ago, on a frigid winter evening, we were dispatched to help get a camel out of a creek. Together with a great veterinarian, a wrecker service, and others, we were able to rescue Zuli from the creek. That was one of our more memorable calls in recent years. We will always remember her. RIP Zuli.”
The McDowell News has attempted unsuccessfully to contact the owners as to the cause of Zuli’s death or the circumstances surrounding it.
For almost a decade, Zuli was a familiar sight in the rural Sugar Hill-Montford Cove community and quickly became the talk of McDowell County.
The camel was one of the many pets – which also included two horses, a donkey, four dogs, two cats and an African grey parrot – that belonged to Lisa Hopkins, a home health care nurse, and Randy Silverstine, a doctor at the VA Hospital in Asheville, who had moved to McDowell County, according to a McDowell News article from 2012.
Hopkins and Silverstine had lived for many years in Sarasota, Fla., where they were good friends with a woman who owned a wildlife preserve and often rescued animals. Their friend at the wildlife preserve called Silverstine one morning nearly four years before and asked if he wanted a rescued camel from Missouri. But the woman needed an answer in 15 minutes.
“I called Lisa and asked her what she knew about camels and she said ‘nothing,’” Silverstine stated in The McDowell News article from 2012. “I told her to Google it because we were going to have one in the driveway the next morning.”
They quickly fell in love with the lanky 3-week-old camel that stood at that time about as tall as a small deer. They named her after a folk song that told the tale of a little girl who encouraged everyone to live together in peace and harmony.
“The first time our eyes met, it was love at first sight,” said Hopkins of Zuli in the 2012 article.
Hopkins had to bottle feed the young dromedary four times a day for the first nine months that they had Zuli. Hopkins and Silverstine later acquired a buddy for Zuli, a donkey named Biden Joe.
The couple moved from Florida to Alexander (near Weaverville) in 2011 when Silverstine got a job at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Oteen. But they needed a flat piece of pasture land for Zuli, Biden Joe and their two horses. That is how they all came to McDowell County and the Sugar Hill-Montford Cove community.
There, Zuli would stand around all day in their field on Sugar Hill Road and watch the traffic go by. And people driving up and down the road would often stop and snap a picture of the curious camel.
Zuli was 4 years old when The McDowell News first ran a story about her in 2012.
“She’s very curious and wants to know everything that’s going on,” Hopkins stated in 2012. “She’s very social.”
“We don’t mind people stopping by and petting her and feeding her,” Silverstine said at the time.
Zuli’s main diet consisted of grass and tree leaves, supplemented by a little horse feed. But her favorites were bananas, carrots, apples, oranges and dates.
Zuli would sometimes make a growly, roaring noise that some could find intimidating, but that was just her way of talking. “She is very smart and has an incredible memory,” Silverstine stated in 2012.
Zuli didn’t spit like other camels do, but she can be a bit rambunctious when someone is in the field with her.
A year afterward, then McDowell News Assistant Editor Richelle Bailey won a feature writing award in the North Carolina Press Association contest for her feature story about Zuli.
A few years later in February 2015, Zuli made the news again when she got trapped down an embankment.
A neighbor found Zuli tangled in undergrowth and stranded in the creek. After cutting away the brush and honeysuckle vines, Boyce Lawing, the neighbor, tried to help Zuli get back to solid ground, but she was weak from struggling to get out of the creek. At that point, Lawing called a veterinarian and one of the camel’s owners, Silverstine, to see what could be done. The McDowell Rescue Squad was also called to the scene.
Donnie Roland and his son Austin with T&D Wrecking heard about it on the scanner and offered their help to the team of rescuers, according to the news article from February 2015.
“I called them and told them I had something I thought could get the camel out,” said Donnie Roland at the time. “We put straps that we use for tankers around the front and back of its legs to keep from collapsing or breaking any of its ribs or anything. It only took about 20 minutes to rig everything up and get her out.”
Zuli’s owners were grateful to T & D Wrecking for their help. The camel was treated for her wounds by veterinarian Justin Jornigan. The animal is expected to make a full recovery, which makes Donnie and his son Austin glad they could help.
And in August 2016, The McDowell News published a story about how Zuli was giving rides to people with a special saddle.
“It’s a very specific style of saddle that traces its roots to India,” said Doug Baum, owner of Texas Camel Corps, in 2016. “In the 1800s, Australia imported almost 10,000 camels from India and the saddles that came with them were made from teak wood and brass,” Baum said, “And this is in virtually every way identical to those saddles. We are making them out of modern materials and have exploded the design a bit to accommodate Zuli’s curves.”
In addition, Baum trained Zuli to kneel.
“Camels are trained to kneel and it’s a natural behavior that is done on their own, but now she will learn to associate that behavior with a verbal cue. She’s learned kneeling down, staying down so it’s safe to mount up, having the apparatus on her back, feeling the tension of the cinches on her chest, and when she rises up having that new center of gravity,” he said in 2016.
Zuli was about 7 feet tall at the top of her hump with a good strong neck and legs. Silverstine was excited to allow his neighbor, Boyce Lawing, to ride the camel.
“Boyce is probably the first Lawing to ride a camel in 1,000 years, so he’s really proud. He wants to ride the camel in the Christmas parade,” said Silverstein in 2016. “He’s sort of adopted Zuli. He helps me take care of her and she follows him around the field. They are good friends.”
Former Assistant Editor Richelle Bailey and former staff writers Landdis Hollifield and Ginny Rhodes contributed to this story.