WNC Afield: Longing for level ground? This hike's for you

The path will make a sweeping turn to the right. A full view of the lake is off to the left. The trail footing begins to change to a sandy base. The forest hardwoods make this a beautiful representation of WNC color. It must be a great walk in the warm summer weather with full foliage.

After the sweep, you are alongside the water but headed away from the main lake. The dirt base of the path starts to get a little rooty again as it goes back into the little cove. Some ups and downs and a couple of sets of stairs will bring you out of the cove and you’re headed back toward the main body of the lake. As you make a slight climb and turn out of the cove, you will notice the only trail marker in the area. It is a rather large sign telling you that you have hiked ¾ of a mile.

If you like the peaceful view of the water or you are hiking when the colors are prominent, you will enjoy this next broad sweep to the right. The trail is a little higher above the water and many of the views are unobstructed. An added benefit to hiking on a fall morning is the bright sunlight that provides warmth to this part of the shore. The canopy is thinner at this point and a few evergreens provide that pleasant pine smell that, when accompanied by the warm sunlit breeze, makes a nap very attractive. Fight it off. The turnaround is close.