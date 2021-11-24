WNC Afield: Longing for level ground? This hike's for you

The heavy breathing has now become audible. I think there is a slight wheeze with each inhale. My diaphragm has become somewhat compressed and is not allowing me to get a full gulp of air.
To be honest, I’m a little light-headed but almost there so I push on. Got it! Both hiking boots are laced and tied. Ready for the trail.
The pandemic was and is a terrible thing. One of the hidden side effects, for me, was the permission I gave myself to exercise less and eat more. I know I need to get in more exercise but I don’t want to over-do. The doctor says, “Listen to your body” but my body is starting to use hyphenated words when it speaks to me. Plus, I think there are other voices in there also.
Within the cacophony of all the conversations in my head I seem to be hearing one phrase, “give me flat land.” I searched for a trail that would provide a great walk through the forest and minimize the climbing and descending. At about 45 minutes of one-way travel time, I think I found something to offer that is fairly close and will give you, and any holiday guests that haven’t taken the hint, a chance to burn off a little residual turkey and be home before the kick off.
Lakeside Park Trail
Difficulty: Easy/Moderate. The incline is easy but the leaf covered roots make the need for sure footing fall into the moderate range.
Shoes: Hiking or running shoes will work fine. If the weather is damp, expect water in spots.
Time: I would not expect to spend more than 1.5 hours on the route unless you wander into the warm sunshine and fall asleep by the lake. That’s on you.
Distance: We extended the end of the route a little to get in a full 3 miles. It is and out-and-back path. Elevation gain or loss is less than 200 feet.
Safety: Especially in the fall, the leaf covering over the numerous roots makes footing a little difficult. Nothing to worry about, but watch out for those ankles. Parts of the trail will slow you down with the obstacles but there are plenty of areas where you can make up time if you want.
We did not see any markings that would indicate bike or horse travel but there were no posted signs that prohibited either. Really, don’t look for horses, but you might be surprised by a bicycle rider.
There is a restroom at the beginning to the trail. It was closed. It looks like it has been closed for a long time. The graffiti said “Good luck, Lindbergh.”
Courtesy: We went on a weekday. There was no one to be seen. We had the trail completely to ourselves for the entire hike. I would expect to see a few others on the busier weekends. We all know the rules by now.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Granite Falls is the southernmost municipality in Caldwell County. Use your app or you can use Google Maps to query, “Lakeside Park Granite Falls.” When you find it on the map, the shoreline of the lake that is on the left side of the park marker is basically the trail.
Without a map, the easiest way from Marion is east on Interstate 70 to U.S. 321 and head north just before you get to Hickory. After several miles, turn left on U.S. 321-A Alt toward Granite Falls. As you go through the small town of Granite Falls, look for a left turn on Lakeside Ave. Follow Lakeside Ave all the way to the end. The parking area will be on your right. There is a picnic shelter and a couple of small buildings. We saw nothing that indicated the beginning of the trail but I think you will be able to figure it out.
THE TRAIL:
From the car, which is probably parked on a steep slope, head through the picnic shelter. Part of the fun of this little hike is finding your way. There are no blazes to guide you and the trail never becomes obvious. I think that was due to the carpet of leaves on the ground. It might be easier in the summer.
My best tip is that, while heading out, if there is a choice of trail, try to stay to the left. You want to follow the shoreline of the lake for the entire walk until the turnaround point. Once through the shelter, the path goes down rather steeply then a slight climb to your first intersection. It looks like the obvious route would be the wide trail that leads straight ahead. Not so. Look for the smaller trail that goes to the left and down to a large, flat, rock that allows a stream crossing.
After you cross the small tributary stream, the trail becomes a single track that climbs, falls, and winds along the water on your left.
The path is more of a depression on the land than an obvious, well-worn, route. Just pay attention and look for the trail as it follows alongside the water. You will be tempted to take other, more attractive, routes, but attention to the trail will keep you on course. Notice now that there are numerous roots under the leaves. Watch your footing.
The path will make a sweeping turn to the right. A full view of the lake is off to the left. The trail footing begins to change to a sandy base. The forest hardwoods make this a beautiful representation of WNC color. It must be a great walk in the warm summer weather with full foliage.
After the sweep, you are alongside the water but headed away from the main lake. The dirt base of the path starts to get a little rooty again as it goes back into the little cove. Some ups and downs and a couple of sets of stairs will bring you out of the cove and you’re headed back toward the main body of the lake. As you make a slight climb and turn out of the cove, you will notice the only trail marker in the area. It is a rather large sign telling you that you have hiked ¾ of a mile.
If you like the peaceful view of the water or you are hiking when the colors are prominent, you will enjoy this next broad sweep to the right. The trail is a little higher above the water and many of the views are unobstructed. An added benefit to hiking on a fall morning is the bright sunlight that provides warmth to this part of the shore. The canopy is thinner at this point and a few evergreens provide that pleasant pine smell that, when accompanied by the warm sunlit breeze, makes a nap very attractive. Fight it off. The turnaround is close.
We thought this was the most pleasant part of the hike. The last part of the trail is open and feels very comfortable underfoot. When the trail begins to turn inland and away from the shore, you’re reaching the end. We followed a narrow roadbed at the end so we could get in 3 miles. There are several old roadbeds that crisscross this route. I hope to get a chance to come back to explore. For today, it’s time to make the turn and head back the way you came.