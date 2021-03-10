WATCH NOW: Jack Frost Dairy Bar in Marion closing after 66 years

From the original seven flavors, the business grew to include a total of 36 hand-dipped flavors of ice cream. But whatever the flavor, the ice cream was made the same time-honored way.

Since 1954, the Burgin family made ice cream the same way J.G. did, preparing the ingredients for flavoring the ice cream and hand-stirring each batch. “This ensures a very high-quality, delicious ice cream, but makes it complicated to do and very time and work intensive,” read the statement on Facebook.

Jim Burgin talked with The McDowell News about the reasons behind the closing of Jack Frost Dairy Bar. He said at age 72 he is no longer able “to put in the long hours and hard work necessary to keep up the high quality people expect when they come to Jack Frost for ice cream.”

“We all know of businesses that we liked that when someone else took over for the original owners the quality dropped and the business became a shadow of its former self,” he said to The McDowell News. “We couldn’t stand that for Jack Frost. Jack Frost has become so much of an example of what is right and good about our community that it would hurt terribly to see the business become a disappointment in people’s eyes.”