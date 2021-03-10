WATCH NOW: Jack Frost Dairy Bar in Marion closing after 66 years

After 66 years as a beloved McDowell County institution, Jack Frost Dairy Bar has served its last ice cream cone, milkshake and sundae.
On Tuesday, Jim and Connie Burgin, owners of Jack Frost, issued a statement on Facebook.
“’To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven…,’ according to Ecclesiastes 3:1. For the past 66 years in McDowell County, one of the signs of spring has been the opening of Jack Frost Dairy Bar, but Jack Frost will not be opening this spring,” read the statement. “Owners Jim and Connie Burgin have made the difficult decision to close the family business. They are retiring.”
After that announcement, hundreds of people wished on Facebook the Burgins congratulations upon their retirement and best wishes for their future. But those people also expressed sadness about the closing of a much loved Marion business that brought joy to so many people for so many years.
Jim Burgin’s grandfather, J.G. Burgin, started the ice cream business in 1954 as something to do in his retirement after he had worked as an electrician. The original location was in the Greenlee community along U.S. 70 West. At the time, it was named Burgin’s Dari-Creme. There were seven original flavors: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cherry, butter pecan, mint and orange pineapple.
In 1971, Burgin’s parents, Jimmy and Mildred Burgin, started an ice cream store in Marion, which they named Jack Frost Dairy Bar. The Burgin family continued to operate the original dairy bar in Greenlee. By the late 1970s, Jimmy and Mildred sold the original location and concentrated on running Jack Frost on Sugar Hill Road. In 1980, their son Jim joined the family business. After the death of his mother in 1993, he and his wife Connie took over the ownership and ran with it with the elder Burgin’s help until his death in 1999.
From the original seven flavors, the business grew to include a total of 36 hand-dipped flavors of ice cream. But whatever the flavor, the ice cream was made the same time-honored way.
Since 1954, the Burgin family made ice cream the same way J.G. did, preparing the ingredients for flavoring the ice cream and hand-stirring each batch. “This ensures a very high-quality, delicious ice cream, but makes it complicated to do and very time and work intensive,” read the statement on Facebook.
Jim Burgin talked with The McDowell News about the reasons behind the closing of Jack Frost Dairy Bar. He said at age 72 he is no longer able “to put in the long hours and hard work necessary to keep up the high quality people expect when they come to Jack Frost for ice cream.”
“We all know of businesses that we liked that when someone else took over for the original owners the quality dropped and the business became a shadow of its former self,” he said to The McDowell News. “We couldn’t stand that for Jack Frost. Jack Frost has become so much of an example of what is right and good about our community that it would hurt terribly to see the business become a disappointment in people’s eyes.”
Last year, Jim and Connie worked to make ice cream on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in order to have enough for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the three days Jack Frost was open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for Jack Frost ice cream was that high. Customers had to sit in their vehicles in a long line to get their ice cream because of the COVID restrictions. Jack Frost stayed open during the pandemic, but the work took its toll on the Burgins. When the business was open, they worked about 15 hours per day, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On the days that they made ice cream, they worked eight to 10 hours per day. This schedule was especially hard for Jim as he got a little older, according to their Facebook post.
Unfortunately, no one is available to keep Jack Frost going the way it should be kept going. Jim Burgin said to The McDowell News. He doesn’t yet know what will happen to the building and property on Sugar Hill Road.
“As to Connie and me, we plan to stay here in Marion and continue our community and church work,” he said. “For the past five years, Connie and I have volunteered during the months Jack Frost was closed at the St. John’s Episcopal Church’s food pantry. Now we will volunteer there full time. I have been involved at First Baptist Church with the live-streaming of their Sunday services during the pandemic and plan to continue with that.”
Jack Frost Dairy Bar has always been a Christian business and it was closed on Sundays, which was probably the most profitable day of the week for an operation like this. The front of the building had a “Missionary Corner,” which featured photos and stories of people doing God’s work both at home and in other countries. Jack Frost Dairy Bar has been a strong supporter of Freedom Life Ministries.
“We are an openly Christian business,” said Jim Burgin in 2016. “We follow the directions of what the Bible says about how you should treat others. Our success is based on that.”
On Wednesday, he said another item on his “bucket list” is to start going through his many black-and-white negatives from his years as a free-lance newspaper photographer and scanning them and posting them on the Facebook page “You Know You’re From Marion, NC.”
“Connie and I are looking forward to seeing what spring and summer are like away from Jack Frost,” said Jim. “The last time I wasn’t working throughout those seasons was 1980.”
Jack Frost Dairy Bar has been featured in The Charlotte Observer, The Raleigh News and Observer, The Asheville Citizen-Times, Our State magazine and other regional publications. In 2015, WRAL-TV in Raleigh featured Jack Frost as part of its “Tar Heel Traveler” show, which goes to different parts of the state and features interesting people and places.
Customer Angela Adams Strickland expressed it this way: “Jack Frost brought family, faith and friends together by sharing ice cream and time together.”
Jim added that if there was any way possible for him and Connie to continue operating Jack Frost Dairy Bar they would. They thank God for their many years of success. Many young people have worked summer jobs at Jack Frost.
“This was a hard, hard decision to make but also one that we are sure is the right one at this time,” he said. “In my 50s, I thought I would retire when I was 65 years old. When I reached 65, I said I would retire at 67. At 67, I swore I would not be working when I was 70. Then 70 came and I thought that was my last year. Finally here at 72, my heart still wants to keep going but my mind and body say it’s definitely time to retire. And, reluctantly, this time I will actually retire. Again, thank you for all your support over the years.”