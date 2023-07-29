The Orchard at Altapass is pleased to host the second in a series of special evening concerts featuring Sheila Kay Adams with William Ritter and Donna Ray Norton on Thursday, August 17, from 6-8 pm. Adams is an award-winning musician, ballad singer, and storyteller—preserving Appalachian heritage in song and stories for decades. Ritter, a fiddler, plays several instruments and is a well-known traditional singer. Norton is an eighth-generation ballad singer and storyteller, following in the footsteps of many other Madison County musicians.

Admission for the concert is $10; receipts will be split between the artists and the Orchard. Support the Orchard’s music program and welcome Sheila Kay Adams, William Ritter, and Donna Ray Norton to the pavilion stage.

The Orchard is open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, it is a not-for-profit working orchard and educational venue, family- and pet-friendly.

For information, please visit www.altapassorchard.org or the Orchard Facebook page.