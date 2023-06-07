After a months-long search, McDowell County Schools has decided on a new superintendent to lead the system.

Dr. Tracy Grit, current deputy superintendent for operations and human resources for Montgomery County Schools, was named the new superintendent by the McDowell County Board of Education during Wednesday night’s special called board meeting. On July 1, Grit will take over as superintendent, replacing current Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver who served in that role for one year.

Oliver took over the position on an interim basis after former Superintendent Mark Garrett left to become the superintendent of Henderson County Schools in July of 2022. The search resulting in the naming of Grit began early this year once new board members from the 2022 election were seated.

The McDowell News will have additional information on Grit’s hiring later this week online and in Saturday’s print edition.