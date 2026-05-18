Top Story Spotlight McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal Mike Conley May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 The McDowell Commissioners held their first regular meeting for May on May 11 at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion. MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mike Conley McDowell County is moving forward with two projects to expand the county's water system.kAmpE E96 |2J `` |4s@H6== r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 r@>>:DD:@?6CD >66E:?8[ E96 3@2C5 962C5 2 C6A@CE 7C@> r@F?EJ |2?286C pD9=6J (@@E6? 23@FE E96 4@F?EJVD G2C:@FD H2E6C DJDE6> AC@;64ED]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64ED 7@C E96 }63@ 4@>>F?:EJ 2C6 AC:>2C:=J 36:?8 7F?565 3J E96 4@F?EJ’D S`` >:==:@? 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What we know Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR What's going on at West McDowell Middle? $4 million grant moving fields out of floodplain Marion, McDowell moving to Stage 2 water shortage advisory, starting mandatory water restrictions McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal State lawmaker from Guilford calls on Foxx to resign after her response to fourth grader Nebo McDowell County water customers under boil water advisory McDowell County state transportation employees win backhoe, motorgrader competitions State museum in Old Fort getting new standard hours. Here's when it'll be open. 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County kAm%96 4@>>:DD:@?6CD 2AAC@G65 EH@ C6D@=FE:@?D 2FE9@C:K:?8 E96 EH@ H2E6C AC@;64ED]k^AmkAmpE E96 >66E:?8[ E96 3@2C5 2=D@ik^AmkF=mk=:mp5@AE65 2 C6D@=FE:@? 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