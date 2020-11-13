MTCC Board passes resolution honoring business owner Ford Miller

The McDowell Technical Community College Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution honoring Ford Miller in recognition of his 90th birthday in October.

Miller was the founder and owner of Miller Engineering of Marion, a company which for many years was primarily engaged in bridge and road construction throughout North Carolina and the Southeast.

At the board’s October meeting, several members of the board praised Miller for what he had done for the college over the years, but their praise did not stop there.

“It’s not just what he has done for us at the college,” said Board Chairman Gary Stroud, “it’s also what he has done all over the county.”

Miller’s generosity to the college began when he donated the former Marion Manufacturing office building and adjacent land to McDowell Tech, having purchased the property as part of the larger Marion Manufacturing complex a short time before the donation.

MTCC staff member Michael Lavender and former board member and board Chairman Matt Smith worked with Miller during discussions which led up to the donation. Smith and Miller had been longtime friends and remain so to this day.