During the year 2022-23, Marion’s business community experienced another successful period of economic growth.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Marion City Council heard the year-end economic development report from the Marion Business Association. Walt Bagwell, representing the MBA, gave the report to council.

During the fiscal year of 2022 to 2023, the city of Marion welcomed 20 new businesses, 11 of which are in the downtown. Those new businesses are: Industrial Ink (Miller Business Complex), Reese’s Delectables and Nourishments (82 S. Main St.), Elemental Relaxation (Miller Business Complex), Mike’s Downtown Barber Shop (Miller Business Complex), Barber & Beer (41 S. Main St.), The Maki Bowl (11 N. Main St.), The OG Shoppe (44 S. Main St.), Hopscotch Health (2845 Sugar Road, Suite 10), The Roaming Buffalo Outpost (1333 Rutherford Road), The Pickle Barrel (242 N. Main St.), McDaniel Insurance’s second location (2434 Sugar Hill Road), Sakura (2845 Sugar Hill Road), ReMAX Realty (459 South Main St.), Shake & Bake (62 Logan St.), Western N.C. Community Health Services, ER3 Spa (500 N. Main St., Suite 16), Moving Mountains Mental Health (361 N. Main St.), Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken (Sugar Hill Road), Smoke a ‘Lil Smoke (28 E. Henderson St.) and the Blanton House Restaurant & Venue (239 S. Main St.).

The MBA held nine ribbon-cutting ceremonies from 2022 to 2023 and five of those were in downtown. Fourteen businesses either relocated or got a new owner and 10 of those were in the downtown, said Bagwell.

There were 35 aspiring business owners through the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program, which has been a great success, said Bagwell.

During that same time, 11 businesses in Marion closed. They were: City Barbershop, Pressley Made, Scoop Marion, Condrey Heating & AC, Bubbly’s, Ideal Rentals, 828 Nutrition, Elemental Relaxation, Jewelry Connection, The Maki Bowl and The Feisty Goldfish.

A total of 21 properties in Marion were sold resulting in a total investment of $15,437,000, according to the MBA report given by Bagwell.

The MBA gave out 25 façade grants from 2022 to 2023 totaling a little more than $1.2 million in investments. Of that, $44,000 came from the grant funds while the rest, which was almost $1.2 million, came from property owner investments, said Bagwell.

Bagwell added that the 40th annual Mountain Glory Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, in downtown Marion and there are big plans in the works for this annual event.

In addition, the Marion City Council:

Heard a presentation from representatives with the Coach Tate Foundation. Its mission is “to provide scholarships, leadership development, and character building through innovative educational opportunities with a focus on sports, music, and art for children. The Coach Tate Foundation seeks to mentor and positively influence children and young adults through a variety of opportunities.” The representatives told the council members they have a “big vision” for Marion including the building of a bed and breakfast, an office and the creation of new jobs.

Approved a request from Centro Unido Latino Americano, which asked for a waiver of the fee for use of a city-owned stage. This stage will be used for CULA’s United Cultures Festival at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market.

Talked about a request from Monika Hayes to purchase approximately 0.49 of an acre of city-owned property on Seagle Street for $5,000. Hayes planned to place a 1,500-square-foot manufactured home on the property. Since a smaller piece of property with a similar tax value recently sold for $5,000, City Council advised staff to contact Hayes with a counter offer. City Council members would like $6,800 plus the cost of closing for the .49 of an acre of city-owned property on Seagle Street. The purchase would also require that Hayes fulfill certain conditions and it would be subject to the upset bid process.

Agreed to close an unopened alley off of West Wilhemenia Street.

Approved an easement across city-owned property for McDowell County government. This property is located on College Drive between Impact Drive and the future location of the planned ForzaX1 manufacturing plant.

Heard a report from City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield about the city of Marion’s marketing and public information efforts. The city is popular on two social media platforms: Facebook and Instagram. The most popular Facebook posts from the last 28 days were the Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail grand opening, L.L. Moore’s flower photos, city employment posts and photos of the greenway. The top five Instagram posts are the Fonta Flora State Trail, the Peavine Trail donation, weekend inspiration posts, greenway photos and L.L. Moore’s landscaping photos. In the last year, More than 30,000 people have visited the city’s new website. The city’s most popular web pages are finance, news, employment, permitting, public works and calendar. Hollifield also announced the marketing goals for 2023-24.