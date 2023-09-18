During the weekly meeting on Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion and the local American Red Cross recognized the winners of the Battle of the Badges.

During the meeting, Rotarian Steve Hunter introduced representatives from the local American Red Cross chapter and the winners of the blood drive event.

This event is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marion. It was held Friday, May 19, at the McDowell County Emergency Services headquarters at 129 Barnes Road in Marion.

During this event, McDowell’s first responders faced off for a lifesaving cause. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County Rescue Squad, Marion Police Department, McDowell County Emergency Medical Services, several local fire departments and the North Carolina Highway Patrol encouraged blood donations in honor of their respective agencies.

Donors at the blood drive could vote for their favorite first responders before they donate, and the winner was announced at the end of the drive. The original goal was to collect 40 units and it was exceeded, with 44 units. There were 13 first-time donors at the Battle of the Badges, said Hunter.

At Thursday’s meeting, the representatives from the Red Cross were Gail Barksdale, accounts manager; Sherry Clontz, district manager; and Tabitha Bagwell, area booking manager.

They presented the award to the winners of the event — McDowell EMS. Cailan Calloway, blood drive coordinator; Shannon Jones, blood drive coordinator; and Adrienne Jones, deputy director of McDowell EMS, accepted the award from the Red Cross.

The next Battle of the Badges will take place May 17 of next year.

“We want to make this an annual event,” said Hunter.