Alert Flood Warning until TUE 8:00 AM EDT Oct 12, 2026 Oct 12, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flood Warning in Effect Until 8 AM EDT TuesdayWhat’s Happening:A flood warning is in effect due to excessive runoff along the shores of Lookout Shoals Lake. The warning remains active until 8 AM EDT Tuesday.Affected Areas:Alexander CountyCatawba CountyIredell CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Nuisance flooding in low-lying areas including residential yards, docks, and boat-launch areas.Lake levels remain elevated, although they have receded since Sunday afternoon.No additional rainfall is expected. Impacts:Potential property damage along the lake shore.Possible travel disruptions near flooded areas.Continued monitoring by local Emergency Management agencies. People are also reading… Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Old Fort’s Catawba Avenue open again for traffic; Repaving part of streetscape project Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions Nebo man charged with possession of stolen 1976 Yamaha motorcycle McDowell Emergency Services opening shelter at noon, continues to monitor weather Manny Diaz preaches consistency to Duke ahead of Georgia Tech game Safety Tips:Protect property adjacent to the lake.Obey all barricades and heed evacuation orders.Avoid flooded roads and areas.Stay informed through local Emergency Management updates.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Could Hurricane Isaias, which strengthened in the Gulf on Thursday, deliver the destruction of 2024’s Hurricane Helene in the North Carolina m… Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Despite weakening overnight into a post-tropical cyclone, former Hurricane Isaias threatens the North Carolina mountains with mudslides and fl… Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns “Residents are encouraged to monitor weather conditions and stay informed by following all notifications and guidance issued by McDowell Count… McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes After a long night of heavy rainfall and flooding across McDowell County, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) closed at 9 a.m. Sunday. The e… McDowell Emergency Services opening shelter at noon, continues to monitor weather An emergency shelter is opening at noon today at the McDowell County Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road in Marion. Watch Now: Related Video When does Daylight Saving Time end in 2026? Here's when clocks fall back Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says Recommended for you