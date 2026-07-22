Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 9:45 PM EDT Jul 22, 2026 Jul 22, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm to Impact Parts of North Carolina Until 9:45 PMWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently moving east at 30 mph and is expected to affect several counties through 9:45 PM EDT. The storm is located 13 miles northwest of Huntersville, near Lake Norman.Affected Areas:Northwestern Cabarrus CountySoutheastern Catawba CountyNortheastern Lincoln CountySoutheastern Iredell CountyNorth Central Mecklenburg CountySouthwestern Rowan CountyWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphTorrential rainfallImpacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundLocalized flooding in low-lying areas People are also reading… North Carolina sets first elk hunt for 2027. Here's when it will be and who can participate Inside the story of the Burnsville Batman, a NC town's caped crusader USA World Cup winners and losers: Unforgettable summer ends on sour note This group of McDowell County 8-year-olds is competing in the Babe Ruth World Series After 30 years at Baxter, McDowell Tech student is building her next career How a Marine veteran bought a new home without paying a dollar in upfront closing costs Is it legal to ride in a truck bed in NC? Road laws to know this summer Camping World property in Marion sold to Christian mission organization West Caldwell cancels varsity football. What does this mean for other Catawba Valley teams? McDowell County woman accused of stabbing sleeping man with pocketknife Overmountain Men from NC played role in 'the turning of the tide' of the Revolutionary War 2 NC cities rank among worst in the US for bed bugs, Orkin says. Here’s where Latest NC GOP Senate poll shows Whatley closing on Cooper Who are the five best wings in North Carolina Tar Heels basketball history? Byrd’s Auto Sales in Marion to close after 40 years. "The time has come for us to slow down" Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Avoid driving through flooded roadways.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Old Farmer's Almanac 2026 fall forecast for NC is here. Here's the latest outlook While North Carolina is split into two regions by the Old Farmer's Almanac, the regions received similar temperature predictions for this fall. Assessments show streams around Lake James impacted by Hurricane Helene, but on the mend “The good news is that when we compare this year’s scores to the assessments performed soon after Helene, we see significant recovery in strea… Watch Now: Related Video Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia: report Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Trump Administration Prepares New Wave of Tariffs on Dozens of Trading Partners Who is Mikhailo Drapaty, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief? Who is Mikhailo Drapaty, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief? Is the U.S. booze ban working? Is the U.S. booze ban working? Recommended for you