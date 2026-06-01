Alert Special Weather Statement until MON 4:00 PM EDT Jun 1, 2026 Jun 1, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail This AfternoonWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving southeast at 15 mph, impacting southeastern Catawba and eastern Lincoln counties through 4:00 PM EDT. Another storm is developing near Sherrills Ford.Affected Areas:NewtonMaidenWestportBoger CityIron StationLake NormanDenverLowesvilleSherrills FordTerrellWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 50 mphHail up to half an inch in diameter Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor objects People are also reading… Marion man shot at Love's Travel Stop dies; Lincolnton man now faces murder charge Marion’s 18th annual Liver Mush Festival is coming up. Here's everything you need to know. Youth baseball coach gets lifetime ban for viral incident Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. NASCAR team member arrested for allegedly hitting 78-year-old man with golf cart New details emerge about Kyle Busch’s health prior to his death, document shows McDowell America 250 holding final presentation, focus on John Carson Greg Biffle’s ex-wife sues driver’s estate, pilot’s estate for wrongful death in plane crash Greg Biffle narrowly misses NASCAR Hall of Fame. One inductee says he ‘deserves’ it Historic Carson House's Dinner on Buck Creek dedicates new visitor center Sixth grade teacher named McDowell County Schools Teacher of the Year Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence Marion budget: No property tax increase proposed; water, sewer rates may rise Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Monitor local media for updates and potential warnings.If near Lake Norman, leave the water and move indoors or into a vehicle.Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter immediately.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Iran says it will stop negotiating with the US, completely block the Strait of Hormuz, citing ceasefire violations Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Why Israel’s capture of Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle matters Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Israeli airstrikes devastate Lebanon’s Tyre Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan Judge blocks Trump's Kennedy center plan and halts renovation plan Recommended for you